The Reset: Indoor season concludes, basketball readies for postseason

× Expand Sarah Finnegan Mountain Brook boys compete at the AHSAA Indoor Track and Field State Championships on February 3, 2018 at the Crossplex.

BASKETBALL

The Mountain Brook High School basketball teams began the final week of the regular season by celebrating senior night on Tuesday, Jan. 30 as the Spartans took on Cordova.

The Lady Spartans dominated en route to a 79-26 victory over Cordova, as three players scored in double figures. Hannah Bartels led the way with 19 points. Lucy Harrison added 14 points and Lacey Jeffcoat chipped in 13.

The boys team cruised as well, winning 85-43. Trendon Watford posted a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds. Britton Johnson connected on five 3-pointers to score 15 points. Sean Elmore scored 14 points and William Lineberry scored 11.

The Lady Spartans concluded their regular season with a 57-50 win over Vestavia Hills on Thursday night to improve to 19-8. Emily Henderson scored 12 points in the win, followed by 10 from Jeffcoat.

The boys team finished up its regular season with a 72-59 win over Wenonah on Friday night to end with a 28-4 overall record. In the game, Watford had a double-double, with 22 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Johnson knocked down five 3s on the way to 15 points and five boards. Lior Berman scored 10 and Paulie Stramaglia dished out five assists.

This week, the boys team will host the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament as the top seed after Huffman was forced to forfeit a pair of area contests. The Spartans will play Spain Park on Thursday, Feb. 8 at 7:30 p.m., with the championship game set for Saturday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m.

The Lady Spartans earned the No. 3 seed in the area tournament, which will be played at Spain Park. They face Huffman on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 5:30 p.m., with the championship game set for Friday, Feb. 9 at 6 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Mountain Brook High School track and field teams competed in the AHSAA State Indoor Track and Field Championships over the weekend. The girls team placed fourth in Class 7A, while the boys finished seventh. Click here for a recap and photos.

