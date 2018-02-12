The Reset: Spartans win area tournament

× Expand Sarah Finnegan Sean Elmore (23) passes as Mountain Brook takes on Vestavia on January 5, 2018 at Mountain Brook High School.

BASKETBALL

The Mountain Brook High School girls basketball team saw its successful season come to an end on Wednesday, Feb. 7, as the Lady Spartans fell to Huffman, 41-29, in the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament. Lacey Jeffcoat led the team with 10 points. In John London’s first season as the head coach, the Lady Spartans finished the year with a mark of 19-9.

The boys team got its postseason off to a solid start Thursday, Feb. 8 with an 85-42 win over Spain Park in the opening round of the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament. Trendon Watford posted 22 points and 12 rebounds in the game, while Alex Washington chipped in 12 points.

The Spartans (30-4) took down Huffman in the area championship game on Saturday Feb. 17, winning 70-66. Watford notched another double-double, with 30 points and 11 boards. He was named tournament MVP for his efforts. Britton Johnson scored 11 points and Sean Elmore added 10.

This week, Mountain Brook will take on Grissom in the Northeast Regional semifinals at Jacksonville State University. The game is set for 1:30 p.m. tip Thursday, Feb. 15.

WRESTLING

The Mountain Brook High School wrestling team competed in the Class 7A North Super Section over the weekend. R.L. England (138 pounds), Jack Higgins (182) and Hayden McDonald (195) all placed well enough to qualify for the state tournament this weekend, Feb. 17-18.

