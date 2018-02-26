The Reset: Basketball advances, spring sports begin

× Expand Sarah Finnegan Mountain Brook Boys Basketball Regionals Mountain Brook cheerleaders react as the clock expires during an AHSAA Class 7A Northest Regional final game against Huffman on February 20, 2018 at Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Al. The Spartans defeated the Vikings 77-71 to advance to the state semifinals on March 1.

BASKETBALL

The Mountain Brook High School boys basketball team made a run through the state playoffs to advance to the Class 7A state semifinals. The Spartans won the 7A, Area 6 tournament with wins over Spain Park and Huffman three weeks ago. In the Northeast Regional tournament, the Spartans defeated Grissom, 54-37, on Feb. 15. The following week, the Spartans won the regional and advanced to the Final Four with a 77-70 victory over Huffman.

This week, Mountain Brook plays Central-Phenix City on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. in the semifinals. With a win, the Spartans would advance to the state championship game on Saturday.

BASEBALL

The Mountain Brook High School baseball team is off to a 2-2 start in its season. The Spartans began their season on Feb. 19 with a 12-0 win over Gardendale. Last Thursday, they fell to Hewitt-Trussville, 6-5. On Saturday, Mountain Brook split a pair of games, beating Homewood 8-1 and falling to Calera, 3-2.

SOFTBALL

The Mountain Brook High School softball team lost its first three games of the season. The Spartans fell to Homewood, 9-6, last Thursday, before suffering losses to Leeds and Lincoln over the weekend.

SOCCER

The Mountain Brook High School boys soccer team is off to a 6-1-1 start. Last week, the Spartans notched wins over Helena (2-0) and Albertville (5-0).

The girls team is 4-1-1 overall. Last week, the Lady Spartans lost to Homewood (1-0) and tied Hoover (1-1).

** Spring sports are underway, and further updates on additional teams will be provided as the seasons progress. Feel free to pass along any noteworthy updates.

