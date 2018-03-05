The Reset: Spartans win state, spring sports in full swing

× Expand Sarah Finnegan MBHS boys basketball VS McGill Toolen state championship Mountain Brook players celebrate during the AHSAA Class 7A State Championship game against McGill-Toolen on March 3, 2018 at the Legacy Arena. The Spartans won 73-49 to take home the state title.

BASKETBALL

The Mountain Brook High boys basketball repeated as Class 7A state champions with a dominant win over McGill-Toolen on Saturday. It was the Spartans' fourth title in the last six years.

BASEBALL

The Mountain Brook High baseball team was no-hit by Oxford’s Hayden Green on Monday, as the Spartans fell, 3-0. Hughes Mitchell pitched well for Mountain Brook in the loss, going 5 2/3 innings and surrendering five hits, three runs (two earned) and one walk while striking out three.

The Spartans rebounded on Tuesday night to pick up a 5-2 win over Briarwood. Clay Stearns and Thomas Graham drove in a pair of runs each, and Hayden Bruno went four innings on the mound. Bruno gave up four hits and two unearned runs in the outing.

Mountain Brook picked up a split on Saturday. The Spartans began the day with an 11-2 drubbing of Clay-Chalkville. Wilson Higgins had four hits on the day, with two of them leaving the yard for a home run. Tyler Imig and Clay Stearns also belted homers in the game. Three late runs lifted John Carroll to a 4-1 win in the second game. Higgins picked up two more hits in the game to give him six for the day.

SOFTBALL

The Mountain Brook High School softball team lost to Pell City, 15-2, on Monday, after the game was moved to the Shea Brothers softball complex in Irondale. Sara Frances Berte and Turner Cole each had RBIs in the contest.

The Spartans fell to Leeds, 11-0, on Tuesday. Grace Flynn picked up a pair of hits in the game.

Over the weekend, the Spartans competed in Spain Park’s Jag Classic. In their pool games, the they fell by scores of 13-3 to Dothan and 2-0 to Coosa Christian. On Saturday, the Spartans lost to Sumiton Christian, 3-1.

SOCCER

The Mountain Brook boys soccer team fell to Vestavia Hills, 3-2, on Tuesday night. The Spartans rebounded on Thursday to defeat Clay-Chalkville, 8-1.

GOLF

The Mountain Brook boys golf team won the Joe King Memorial over the weekend by two strokes. Four Spartans made the all-tournament team.

