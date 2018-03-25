The Reset: Softball picks up first win

× Expand Kyle Parmley Mountain Brook Softball Mountain Brook's Lauren Gilbert (30) pitches during a game between Mountain Brook and Oak Mountain on Wednesday, March 21, 2018, at Oak Mountain High School in Birmingham.

BASEBALL

The Mountain Brook baseball team fell to Thompson, 6-3, on Tuesday evening. In the loss, Phillip Bethea picked up a pair of hits and drove in a run. Thomas Graham went 3-for-4 on the night.

The Spartans fell to Vestavia Hills, 6-2, on Thursday. Colton Yeager doubled and drove in both of Mountain Brook’s runs in the first inning, as the Rebels scored five runs over their last two at-bats to overtake the Spartans.

SOFTBALL

The Mountain Brook softball team fell to Oak Mountain, 13-0, in a Class 7A, Area 6 matchup on Wednesday.

The Spartans picked up their first win of the season on Thursday, dominating area opponent Huffman, 15-0, in three innings. Maggie Reaves led the way with a 2-for-3 day, including a home run and four RBIs. Abby Russell, Grace Flynn, Catherine Grace Couch and Turner Cole all had two RBIs in the game. Lauren Gilbert did not surrender a hit in three innings.

SOCCER

The Mountain Brook girls soccer team fell 2-1 to area opponent Oak Mountain on Thursday. However, the boys team picked up a critical 1-0 win over the Eagles to notch a positive result in area play.

TENNIS

The Mountain Brook boys tennis team fell to Montgomery Academy, 5-4, on Wednesday.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Mountain Brook outdoor track and field teams competed in the Auburn Elite on Thursday. For the girls, Holli Chapman won the 400-meter dash in 58.43 seconds. The girls also won the 4x400, coming home in a time of 4:06.20. In the high jump, Ella Cobbs’ jump of five feet was good enough for second. Sophie Jane Knott cleared 11 feet to finish third in the pole vault. Ellis Henley was second in the javelin (102-3).

For the boys, Hunter Harwell placed second in the 1600-meter run, finishing in 4:28.67. Mountain Brook’s 4x400 team came home third in 3:31.80.

BASKETBALL

Sean Elmore scored four points in the Alabama All-Star's 127-90 loss to Mississippi on March 16.

