The Reset: Spartans baseball plays in Oxford

× Expand Sarah Finnegan Mountain Brook's Andy Hanaway pitches in a game earlier this season.

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams.

BASEBALL

The Mountain Brook baseball team played in the Choccolocco Park Spring Break Experience during the week. The Spartans began play on Wednesday by grabbing a pair of wins. In a 4-2 win over Thomas-Worthington (Ohio), Phillip Bethea led the way with a 2-for-3 day, with a double and two RBIs. Andy Hanaway was strong on the mound, as he allowed two hits and two unearned runs while striking out 10 batters in six innings. The Spartans then beat Hickman (Missouri), 8-6. James Burkett and Bethea each registered two hits and an RBI in the contest.

The Spartans played just one of two scheduled games on Thursday due to impending weather, but they did beat Pinson Valley, 13-3, in the morning. Colton Yeager led a great offensive showing, as he went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs. Mountain Brook scored in all five innings of the game.

Mountain Brook finished up a solid week with two more wins on Friday, to finish 5-0 at Choccolocco. The Spartans held on for an 8-7 win over Bob Jones after surrendering four runs in the bottom of the seventh. Mountain Brook did most of its damage in a four-run fourth inning. Yeager and Bethea each knocked in two runs in the game. Yeager homered and drove in three runs in the Spartans’ 9-3 win over Cleburne County. Wilson Higgins and Thomas Graham each knocked in a pair of runs, and Parker Garrison allowed three runs on seven hits in six innings of work.

