The Reset: Spring sports resume after spring break

BASEBALL

The Mountain Brook baseball team came away with an 8-1 road victory over Vincent on Tuesday night, led by the strength of Colton Yeager’s home run and three RBIs. Clay Stearns also homered in the game in a multi-hit effort.

The Spartans began Class 7A, Area 6 with a wild, 6-5, victory over Oak Mountain in 13 innings on Thursday night. Stearns finally ended the game with a walk-off single, one of two RBIs he had in the game. Aaron Shiflet was stellar in relief, not allowing a run and giving up just one hit over the final five innings.

Mountain Brook’s comeback fell just short against Oak Mountain on Saturday, as the Spartans fell 7-6. The Spartans scored all six of their runs in the top of the seventh, highlighted by Hill Cater’s grand slam.

SOFTBALL

The Mountain Brook softball team fell to Clay-Chalkville, 10-0, on Wednesday.

Over the weekend, the Spartans competed in the Rumble on the River in Pell City. They dropped a pair of games on Friday, a 9-3 loss to Walter Wellborn and a 6-4 decision to Ohatchee. Turner Cole combined for six hits over the two games, including two RBIs against Walter Wellborn. Maggie Reaves, Abby Russell and Grace Flynn drove in runs against Ohatchee. On Saturday, the Spartans fell to Briarwood, 8-0.

SOCCER

The Mountain Brook boys soccer team began the week on a high note by knocking off Sylacauga, 5-1, on Monday. The boys and girls dominated Huffman on Tuesday, with the girls winning 11-0 and the boys winning 10-0.

On Thursday, the boys team defeated Altamont, 4-1. The girls fell to John Carroll, 2-1, in a tight contest.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Mountain Brook outdoor track and field teams competed in the Mobile Challenge of Champions over the weekend. Gram Denning won the 800-meter run with a time of 1:55.8. The boys 4x800 relay team came home third in 8:14.76.

