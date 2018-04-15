The Reset: Spartans win Tom Bell Memorial

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Boys Golf Mountain Brook Golf The Mountain Brook boys golf team won the Tom Bell Memorial Classic on Tuesday, April 10.

BASEBALL

The Mountain Brook baseball team dropped a tight, 7-5, decision to Hoover on Monday. Wilson Higgins was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs in the game.

The Spartans celebrated Senior Night on Thursday and picked up a 12-0 win over Carver-Birmingham. Parker Garrison went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs. Tyler Imig and Clay Stearns drove in a pair of runs each.

Mountain Brook played at Huffman for a Class 7A, Area 6 doubleheader on Friday and dominated both contests. In the first game, the Spartans won, 15-4. Garrison went 2-for-3 with a double, homer and four RBIs. Thomas Graham was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs. In the 17-1 victory, Colton Yeager went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs.

SOFTBALL

The Mountain Brook softball team fell to Pelham, 14-4, on Monday. Ivy Davidson, Lauren Gilbert, Lindsey Best and Grace Green drove in one run each for the Spartans.

The Spartans fell to Class 7A, Area 6 foe Spain Park, 10-0, on Wednesday.

Mountain Brook played in Pelham’s tournament on Friday and grabbed a pair of wins. The Spartans took down Montevallo, 8-1, as Turner Cole went 2-for-2 with three RBIs in the game. Sarah Huddle was solid in the circle, allowing a hit and a run in three innings. Mountain Brook scored four in the final inning to beat Arab, 6-5. Cole picked up two more hits and an RBI.

GOLF

Led by junior standout William Wann, the Mountain Brook boys golf team won the Tom Bell Memorial Classic at Limestone Springs, played Monday and Tuesday. Wann fired rounds of 68 and 69 (-7) to take home medalist honors. The Spartans finished the two-day event at 7-under par, 11 shots ahead of second place Vestavia. Reynolds Lambert (143), Mac Scott (145), Ford Clegg (149) and Gordon Sargent (149) also competed for the Spartans.

SOCCER

The Mountain Brook boys soccer team settled for a 1-1 draw with Pell City on Monday. On Tuesday, the boys had no trouble in a 10-0 win over Woodlawn. The girls picked up a win on Wednesday, taking down Prattville 5-1.

Both varsity teams fell to Oak Mountain on Friday night. The girls dropped a 3-1 decision and the boys fell, 1-0.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Mountain Brook outdoor track and field program hosted the Mountain Brook Invitational on Saturday. For the girls, Anna Balzli finished second in the two-mile run with a time of 11:41.4. The 4x400-meter relay team finished third, coming across the line in 10:01.58. On the boys side, Gram Denning placed third in the 800, finishing in 1:55.64. Hunter Harwell (4:21.99) and Charlie Slaughter (4:22.05) came home second and third, respectively in the one-mile run. The 4x100 relay team won the event in 51.66 seconds, while the 4x800 team also won in 8:00.73.

Robert Evans was approved as the Mountain Brook football team's defensive coordinator last Monday. Click here for the full story.

