The Reset: Boys golf wins, track and field hosts sectional

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. To see previous weekly updates, click here.

BASEBALL

The Mountain Brook baseball team saw its season come to a close on Friday as the Spartans were swept out of the first round of the Class 7A playoffs by James Clemens. Click here for a recap of the series.

SOFTBALL

The Mountain Brook softball team concluded its regular season on Wednesday with a 12-1 loss to Briarwood.

SOCCER

The Mountain Brook girls soccer team concluded its season with a 2-1 loss to Spain Park on Tuesday. The boys shut out Ramsay, 8-0, on Tuesday, and wrapped up the regular season with a 3-2 win over Altamont on Wednesday. The boys won their area and open up the first round of the playoffs at home against Hoover on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

GOLF

Freshman Gordon Sargent’s 66 led a Day 2 charge as the Mountain Brook boys golf team fired an 11-under par to take the David Miller Memorial title by 19 shots over Spain Park. Sargent won the individual title at 4-under par, defending the title that teammate Reynolds Lambert won last year.

Mountain Brook’s lineup of senior Ford Clegg, juniors William Wann and Lambert, and freshmen Gordon Sargent and Evans Gross posted scored for the Spartans. Sargent, Wann and Lambert made the all-tournament team.

TENNIS

The Mountain Brook girls tennis team repeated as state champions, while the boys finished in third in the state tennis tournament last Monday and Tuesday. Click here for a recap of the tournament.

TRACK AND FIELD

Mountain Brook High School hosted the Class 6A and 7A, Section 3 meets on Friday and Saturday. The top five finishers in each event qualified for the state tournament this upcoming weekend in Gulf Shores.

For the girls, Sophie Jane Knott finished fifth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:00.43. Lily Hulsey (2:20.36, fourth) and Anna Balzli (2:21.94, fifth) each qualified for state in the 800, while Balzli finished third in the 1600 with a time of 5:13.65. Reagan Riley (11:38.69, fourth) and Balzli (11:40.57, fifth) each advanced in the 3200.

In the 100 hurdles, Meme Everette finished fourth with a time of 16.39 seconds and came home third in the 300 hurdles in 48.37 seconds. Nancy Kate Nicrosi also qualified in the 300 hurdles, finishing fifth in 50.04 seconds. The girls 4x100 (50.89, fourth), 4x400 (4:09.31, third) and 4x800 (9:53.32, first) relay teams all qualified as well.

In the field, Ella Cobbs was third in the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 2 inches, while Camille Gillum finished fifth (5-0). Anna Carlton Clegg was third in the long jump (16-6), Grayson Scott (35-9.25, second) and Cobbs (34-4.25, fifth) advanced in the triple jump, and Knott cleared 11 feet in the pole vault to finish second. Ellis Henley finished fourth in the javelin toss (105-9).

On the boys side, Walter Morris finished fifth in the 100-meter dash in 11.37 seconds to qualify for state. Gram Denning (1:56.91, second), Charlie Slaughter (1:58.5, third) and John Galloway (1:58.8, fifth) all advanced out of the 800. Hunter Harwell ran 4:23.23 in the 1600 to place second and went 9:43.25 in the 3200 to finish fifth. Christian May ran the 300 hurdles in 41.45 seconds to finish fifth. The boys 4x100 (43.95, fourth), 4x400 (3:26.21, third), and 4x800 (8:00.92, first) relay teams all qualified for state.

In the field, Thomas Renneker cleared 12 feet in the pole vault to finish fifth, while Thomas Bugg’s throw of 152-11 was good enough for fifth.

