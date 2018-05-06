The Reset: Boys soccer clinches spot in Final Four

× Expand Sarah Finnegan Patrick Neil (17) celebrates a goal during a Class 7A first round playoff match between Hoover and Mountain Brook on Tuesday, May 1, at Mountain Brook High School.

GOLF

The Mountain Brook boys golf team defeated Spain Park in a playoff to win the Class 7A, Section 3 tournament on Tuesday. The Spartans and Jags tied with a 296 after the round and Mountain Brook won the playoff to take home top honors. Both teams qualified for sub-state by finishing in the top two.

For the Spartans, Reynolds Lambert led the way with a round of 71. Gordon Sargent carded a 74, Mac Scott shot 75, William Wann wrapped up his round with a 76 and Ford Clegg shot 78.

The sub-state tournament is Monday, May 7, at Timberline Golf Club in Calera. The top two teams will advance to the state tournament the following week.

On Monday, April 30, the Mountain Brook girls golf team finished third at the sectional tournament. The team did not advance, but Mary Mac Trammell (78) and Laura Catherine Goodson (76) advanced to the sub-state tournament as individuals.

SOCCER

The Mountain Brook boys soccer team picked up a pair of playoff wins during the week to grab a spot in Huntsville for the Class 7A Final Four.

On Tuesday, the Spartans took down Hoover, 2-1, on a late goal by Patrick Neil that proved the game-winner. Neil was in perfect position on the far post and redirected a long throw from Zach Shunnarah off the side of his foot, into the back of the net with just over 14 minutes remaining.

Shunnarah scored the game’s first goal with 23:41 remaining in the first half, but Hoover’s Sam Bauder equalized the score at 1-1 just a minute before halftime.

On Friday, the Spartans traveled to Huntsville and returned home with a 2-0 victory in the quarterfinals. Mountain Brook got goals from Pirmin Blattmann and Ethan Harradine, while Reid Freeman kept a clean sheet in the victory.

Mountain Brook will play Vestavia Hills in the semifinals this Friday at John Hunt Park in Huntsville at 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

The Mountain Brook softball team saw its season come to an end on Wednesday, as the Spartans failed to advance out of the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament.

On Tuesday, the Spartans began the tournament with a 14-2 loss to Spain Park. Turner Cole picked up two hits and drove in both runs for the Spartans in the game. But the Spartans staved off elimination with a 15-0 win over Huffman. Cole doubled and drove in two more runs, while Lauren Gilbert, Grace Flynn and Sarah Kate Sanders all knocked in two runs as well. Gilbert had a home run to show for her efforts. Sarah Huddle pitched the shutout in the circle, allowing just three hits and no runs while striking out five.

Mountain Brook was no-hit in a 10-0 loss to Spain Park on Wednesday, ending the Spartans’ season.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Mountain Brook outdoor track and field teams competed at the state outdoor track and field meet Thursday through Saturday in Gulf Shores. Both the boys and girls teams finished seventh overall in Class 7A.

In the running events, the Mountain Brook girls finished third in the 4x800-meter relay event with a time of 9:35.69. On the boys side, Hunter Harwell ran the 1600 in 4:22.2 to finish second. Mountain Brook’s boys won the 4x800 with a time of 7:47.7, setting the state meet record by 10 seconds.

In the girls high jump, Mountain Brook’s Grayson Scott took top honors, followed by Hoover’s Genesis Jones and Mountain Brook’s Ella Cobbs.

Athletes who competed in individual events for the Lady Spartans were Sophie Jane Knott, Lily Hulsey, Anna Balzli, Tessa Allen, Reagan Riley, Elizabeth Robertson, Meme Everette, Nancy Kate Nicrosi, Camille Gillum, Anne Carlton Clegg, Mary Stewart Drummond and Ellis Henley.

For the boys, Walter Morris, Jim Williams, Gram Denning, Charlie Slaughter, John Galloway, Joseph Pitard, Christian May, Thomas Renneker, Thomas Bugg, R.L. England and Jarrett Harrison also competed in individual events along with Harwell.

