The Reset: Golf advances to state, soccer falls in semifinals

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. To see previous weekly updates, click here.

GOLF

The Mountain Brook boys golf team won the Class 7A North Sub-State tournament on Monday, May 7, at Timberline Golf Club in Calera. The Spartans finished five strokes ahead of second-place Spain Park, firing a 278 to the Jags’ 283.

Ford Clegg tied for the low medalist honor by shooting a team-best 66 on the day. Gordon Sargent and Reynolds Lambert each fired a 67 for Mountain Brook, although Sargent’s score was thrown out due to an inaccurate scorecard. Wann shot a 70 and Mac Scott finished with a 75.

The Spartans will advance to the state tournament on Monday and Tuesday, May 14-15, at The Shoals Golf Club, looking to defend their state title from last season.

Mary Mac Trammell and Laura Catherine Goodson played at sub-state as individuals. Trammell shot a 77 to qualify for the state tournament as an individual, while Goodson shot 82.

SOCCER

Tony Shaw’s goal propelled the Vestavia Hills boys soccer team past Mountain Brook in the Class 7A semifinals on Saturday, as the Spartans fell, 1-0, to the Rebels.

Both sides had battled throughout the match with neither gaining any appreciable momentum or advantage, despite plenty of physical play and a couple of yellow cards. But in the 58th minute, Shaw was in the right place at the right time.

“A ball came over the top, it bounced one time off the keeper. I hit it, it got blocked, I went for it again and it went in the back of the net,” Shaw said.

From that point on, the Rebels simply ran out the clock while the Spartans tried desperately to find scoring chances, but to no avail. Indeed, chances were hard to find throughout the whole match, as Vestavia only got off six shots, two on goal, while Mountain Brook tallied just three shots with none on target. Spartans goalkeeper Reid Freeman had the only save of the match.

Collin Armstrong had two shots for Vestavia, while Sam Rysedorph also had two for Mountain Brook.

The win advanced Vestavia into 7A championship game on Saturday, where the Rebels fell to Auburn, 2-1. The Spartans finished their season with a 21-6-3 record.

It was a match that went much the way Mountain Brook head coach Joe Webb expected, though not with the expected outcome.

“It’s about like we expected — they did about what we thought they would do, and I guess by the way they played, we did what they expected us to do,” Webb said. “We’ve played each other and seen each other play, so we knew what they’d do. The opportunity came when they jumped on that third ball, and we didn’t have that opportunity. That made the difference.”

LACROSSE

The Mountain Brook boys lacrosse team defeated Spain Park, 10-9, on Saturday to win the state championship.

— This will be the final sports reset of the school year. Check back later this week for an update on the state golf tournament. For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.