The Reset: Football, volleyball pick up wins

× Expand Jonathan Norris Mountain Brook Football Action from a game between Mountain Brook and Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, at Wildcat Stadium in Northport.

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. Here's the third installment. If you missed last week, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Mountain Brook High School football team came off its bye week with a 31-7 win over Tuscaloosa County on Friday night. Click here for a full recap of the game.

This week, the Spartans host Vestavia Hills. The Rebels pulled off an overtime upset last year.

VOLLEYBALL

The Mountain Brook High School volleyball team took on a pair of Class 7A, Area 6 foes last week, including No. 2 Oak Mountain on Tuesday. In the matchup against the Eagles, the Spartans fell 3-1 (21-25, 25-17, 23-25, 22-25), as Oak Mountain secured the top seed in the area and the right to host the area tournament.

In the match, Libby Grace Gann had 46 assists, four blocks, 11 digs and four kills. Ann Vandevelde produced 12 digs and three aces. Grace Carr led the offense with 15 kills and had 29 digs. Sarah Cat Cooper finished with 11 kills and four digs, while Ellie Dayhuff racked up nine kills and four blocks in a strong performance.

On Thursday, the Spartans rebounded and swept Huffman soundly, 3-0 (25-10, 25-5, 25-16).

Libby Grace Gann had 24 assists and four digs. Ann Vandevelde had eight digs and 12 assists, while twin sister Liz Vandevelde finished with 21 digs and two aces. Kate Amberson had eight kills, a block and three digs. Sarah Cat Cooper wrapped up with 22 digs and seven kills. Mary Katherine Fowlkes finished with 12 kills and three blocks.

This week, Mountain Brook travels to Hoover before competing in Homewood’s Margaret Blalock Tournament over the weekend.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Mountain Brook cross-country teams took the weekend off. They will return to action on Saturday at the Dew it on the Trails Invitational in Decatur.

NOTABLE ALUMNI

The Birmingham-Southern volleyball team won a pair of conference matches over the weekend, including a sweep of Sewanee on Saturday in which Emmy Kilgore led the team with 10 kills.

-- Who did we miss? What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.