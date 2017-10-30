The Reset: Volleyball advances to state, football mounts comeback

× Expand Sarah Finnegan MBHS vs OMHS volleyball 2017 Ellen Dulin (6) and Grace Carr (24) go up for a block during an AHSAA Class 7A Area 6 Volleyball Tournament game against Oak Mountain on October 23, 2017 at Spartan Arena.

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. Here's the eighth installment. If you missed last week, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Mountain Brook High School football team overcame a slow start on Friday and rallied to defeat Huffman, 25-19. Click here for a full recap of the game.

The Spartans wrap up their regular season on Thursday, when they travel to Lawson Field to take on Ramsay.

VOLLEYBALL

The Mountain Brook High School volleyball team had a busy week, advancing out of the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament and past the Class 7A North Super Regional to qualify for the state tournament.

Click here to read about the Spartans' run in the area tournament. Click here to read about their opening round victory over Huntsville on Friday in the super regional tournament to clinch a berth to state.

On Saturday, Mountain Brook beat Hoover, 3-1 (25-27, 25-22, 25-20, 25-18), in the semifinals before falling to Bob Jones, 3-2 (25-27, 21-25, 25-17, 25-15, 15-9), in the final.

The Spartans are the No. 2 seed from the north and will play Baker in the quarterfinals of the state tournament on Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Mountain Brook High School cross-country teams were off this past week, but they will return to action on Thursday at the Class 7A, Section 3 meet. The competition will be held at Veterans Park in Hoover, with the girls race scheduled for 9 a.m. and the boys race scheduled for 10 a.m. The top three teams at sectionals will qualify for the Nov. 11 state meet.

To get ready for championship season, check out this feature from our November print edition spotlighting a pair of resilient Mountain Brook runners.

NOTABLE ALUMNI

A pair of former Spartans cross-country runners went head-to-head this past weekend at the SEC Cross Country Championships in Athens, Georgia. Anna Grace Morgan, a Vanderbilt freshman, finished 77th overall in the 6K race with a time of 22 minutes, 31 seconds. Rachael Reddy, an Alabama junior, finished 102nd in 23:13. Alabama finished seventh and Vanderbilt ninth in the team standings.

The meet also set up a great photo opportunity for Morgan, Frances Patrick and Griffin Riley. Patrick is a redshirt freshman at Auburn, and Riley is a true freshman at Ole Miss. Although Patrick and Riley didn’t compete, they still made the trip to Athens to support their former and current teammates.

× A big Spartan Cross country reunion today at the SEC XC championships! pic.twitter.com/bKZWztKd6c — Mtn Brook Track/CC (@MBHSTrack) October 27, 2017

-- Who did we miss? What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.