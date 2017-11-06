The Reset: Volleyball caps strong season, cross-country cruises

× Expand Sarah Finnegan Ann Vandevelde (1) dives for the ball during an AHSAA 7A quarterfinal match against Baker on November 1, 2017 at the Birmingham Crossplex. The Spartans won 3-0 to advance to the semifinals.

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. Here's the ninth installment. If you missed last week's, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Mountain Brook High School football team struggled in a 28-7 loss to Ramsay last Thursday night. Click here for a full recap of the game.

The Class 7A state playoffs begin this week, with the Spartans traveling north to take on Bob Jones at 7 p.m. Friday.

VOLLEYBALL

The Mountain Brook High School volleyball team advanced to the state tournament last Wednesday. The Spartans defeated Huntsville in the quarterfinals and fell to McGill-Toolen in the semifinals. Click here for a full recap of their run in the tournament.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Mountain Brook High School girls and boys cross-country teams swept top honors on Thursday at the Class 7A, Section 3 meet. Click here for a full recap.

The Spartans will look to finish their seasons on a high note at Saturday’s state meet in Oakville.

BASKETBALL

The Mountain Brook High School girls basketball team opens its season this week, at Helena on Thursday.

NOTABLE ALUMNI

Former Mountain Brook coach Haven O'Quinn led the Birmingham-Southern volleyball team to the Southern Athletic Association tournament finals over the weekend, where the Panthers fell in the final to Berry. Former Spartan Emmy Kilgore earned all-tournament honors and registered 10 kills in the final. Birmingham-Southern earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament and will play Thursday.

