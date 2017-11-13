The Reset: Cross-country captures first state title since 2011

× Expand Jimmy Mitchell Mountain Brook Cross-Country The Mountain Brook High School boys cross-country team secured the Class 7A state title at the AHSAA State Cross Country Championships, held Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, at Oakville Indian Mounds Park in Oakville, Alabama.

FOOTBALL

The Mountain Brook High School football team began its run in the Class 7A state playoffs on Friday, and came away with a gutsy, 23-22, win over Bob Jones to advance to the second round of the playoffs. Read the full recap here.

The Spartans travel to play Thompson this Friday. Mountain Brook lost 40-13 to Thompson earlier this season.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Mountain Brook High School boys cross-country team capped its season on Saturday by winning its first state title since 2011. The Spartans knocked off Huntsville, 74-78. Click here for a full recap of the action.

BASKETBALL

The Mountain Brook High School girls basketball team got its season underway with a 70-53 win over Helena last Thursday. In head coach John London's first game, Lacey Jeffcoat led the way with 19 points. Lucy Harrison added 12 points. Whitton Bumgarner was also in double digits with 11 points, as well as Hannah Bartels with 10 points. Emily Henderson scored nine points.

The girls continue play this week and the boys team begins, as both teams host Sacred Heart on Tuesday. The girls team will travel to Gadsden City on Thursday, with both teams hosting a Thanksgiving tournament beginning Saturday.

