The Reset: Football falls, Thanksgiving hoops, swimmers advance to state

× Expand Frank Couch Mountain Brook at Thompson Mountain Brook linebacker Clark Griffin (40) brings down Thompson running back Shadrick Byrd in the first quarter in the second round of the AHSAA 7A football playoffs between Mountain Brook and Thompson played at Larry Simmons Stadium in Alabaster, Alabama, on Friday, November 17, 2017. (Frank Couch Photography)

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. Here's the 11th installment. If you missed last week's, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Mountain Brook High School football team put forth a valiant effort at Thompson in the second round of the Class 7A playoffs on Friday, but Thompson pulled away in the second half. Thompson won 34-10 to advance to the semifinals and end Mountain Brook’s season.

Click here for a full recap of the game.

BASKETBALL

The Mountain Brook High School boys and girls basketball teams saw action last week.

The girls team moved its mark to 4-0 on the season with three wins on the week. On Tuesday, the Spartans defeated Sacred Heart, 75-21. Emily Henderson led the way with 20 points, followed by 14 from Hannah Bartels, 13 from Lucy Harrison and 11 from Lacey Jeffcoat.

On Wednesday, the Spartans won a tough road contest at Gadsden City, 42-31.

They began play in the Spartan Turkey Jam Classic on Saturday with a 74-38 win over Pell City. Bartels was the leading scorer with 17 points, followed closely by Henderson’s 16. Whitton Bumgarner added 13.

The boys team opened its season with Sacred Heart on Tuesday night, and rolled to a 102-59 win. The Spartans also began play in the Spartan Turkey Jam Classic, defeating Selma 90-49 on Saturday.

Both teams continue play in the Spartan Turkey Jam Classic on Monday and Tuesday. The boys team will travel to Atlanta over the weekend for the Hoopsgiving Classic.

SWIMMING

The Mountain Brook swim and dive teams competed this past weekend at the AHSAA Central Sectional Championship, which was held Friday and Saturday at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

Several Spartans qualified for the 6A-7A state meet.

Lauren Crabtree won the 100-yard butterfly in 59.39 seconds and was the only swimmer to dip under one minute. She also placed third in the 500-yard freestyle in 5:23.65. Sarah Petznick took fourth in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:04 and also advanced in the 200-yard freestyle.

Lamar Campbell and Alaina Long qualified in the 50-yard freestyle.

Garrett Long finished sixth in the 200 freestyle in 1:57.89 and sixth in the 500 free in 5:24.68. Gaston Petznick placed third in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:04.96 and fourth in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:07.99.

The Mountain Brook boys and girls qualified teams in the 200-yard medley relay, 200-yard freestyle relay and 400-yard freestyle relay.

The state meet will take place Dec. 1-2 at Auburn’s Martin Aquatics Center.

CROSS-COUNTRY

Mountain Brook senior Charlie Slaughter signed his letter of intent last Thursday to continue his distance running career at the University of South Alabama. His signing ceremony took place less than a week after he captured a runner-up finish at the Class 7A state meet.

-- Who did we miss? What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.