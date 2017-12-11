The Reset: Basketball, track and field in action, Keim rewarded with scholarship

× Expand Photo courtesy of Charles Skinne Mountain Brook Basketball Mountain Brook's Trendon Watford (2) is shown during the Spartan Turkey Jam Classic.

BASKETBALL

The Mountain Brook High School basketball teams played a few games last week. The girls played twice and won twice, improving their record to 9-1.

On Monday, the Lady Spartans knocked off Gadsden City, 58-53, and improved to 8-1. The Titans mounted a furious second-half rally, but Mountain Brook managed to hang on. Hannah Bartels was one of three Mountain Brook players in double figures, as she led the way with 14 points. Ellen Dulin chipped in 12, and Lucy Harrison added 10 points.

The Lady Spartans defeated a solid Clay-Chalkville team on Tuesday, 62-47. Lacey Jeffcoat and Dulin each paced Mountain Brook with 13 points. Bartels scored 11, and Whitton Bumgarner added 10.

The boys team played just once, winning 56-51 at Clay-Chalkville on Tuesday. Trendon Watford led the charge with 30 points and 13 rebounds.

Several inches of snow forced the Spartans to reschedule their Friday game at Parker. The game will now be played Monday. Also during the week, both teams host Ramsay on Tuesday, before the boys host Randolph and the girls travel to Homewood on Friday.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Mountain Brook track and field teams competed in their second meet of the indoor season on Saturday at the Holiday Invitational, held at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

The Spartans girls placed third with 58 points, and the boys placed fifth with 35 points.

Tessa Allen led the Mountain Brook girls with a first-place finish in the 3,200-meter run. She clocked a time of 11 minutes, 40 seconds. Lily Hulsey and Holli Chapman also ran well, placing second in their events. Hulsey ran the 800 meters in 2:21, while Chapman ran the 400 meters in 58.08. Chapman was followed closely by her teammate, Sophie Jane Knott, who took third in 59.44. Knott also finished third in the pole vault with a clearance of 10 feet.

In the relays, Mountain Brook won the 4x800 and placed second in the 4x400.

A trio of distance runners highlighted the weekend for the Spartans boys. Gram Denning took second in the 1,600 in 4:32. Charlie Slaughter and Joseph Pitard placed second and third in the 3,200 meters, running 9:59 and 10:02, respectively.

The Mountain Brook teams will return to action Jan. 6 at the Ice Breaker Invitational.

ALUMNI

Mountain Brook alum Patrick Keim, a senior at Auburn, was awarded a scholarship after Auburn’s win over Gardner-Webb last Wednesday. See the story from Auburn’s official website.

