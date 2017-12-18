The Reset: Basketball teams surpass 10 wins

× Expand Ted Melton Mountain Brook Basketball Mountain Brook head coach Bucky McMillan in a game against Spain Park on January 8, 2016.

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. To see previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

The Mountain Brook High School basketball teams each reached double digits in the win column last week.

The boys team won all three games it played to improve to 11-1 on the season. On Monday night, the Spartans took care of Parker, 74-52, going on a 22-7 run in the fourth quarter to pull away. Trendon Watford registered a double-double with 30 points and 12 rebounds. Sean Elmore drained five 3-pointers and added 18 points, while Lior Berman joined them in double figures with 10 points.

The following day, Mountain Brook took home an 84-62 win against Ramsay, the No. 1 team in Class 6A. Watford had another monster evening, with 30 points, 10 boards and three blocks. Britton Johnson racked up 15 points with five 3s. Berman added 13 points, with Elmore (nine), Alex Washington (nine) and Paulie Stramaglia (eight) leading the way as well.

On Friday, the Spartans showed no mercy, taking out Randolph, 91-33. James Childs led all scorers with 21 points. Four others joined him in double figures, with Johnson adding 17, Watford contributing 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Elmore and Berman each scoring 10 points.

This week, the Spartans are taking part in the City of Palms Classic in Fort Myers, Florida. They begin the tournament with a game against Canterbury (Florida) on Monday evening.

The Lady Spartans finished the week with a 10-3 mark following a win and two losses.

They took care of Parker, 59-29, on Monday to get their 10th win of the year. Hannah Bartels led the way with 13 points, with Whitton Bumgarner in double figures as well with 12 points. Evelyn King had eight points, and Lucy Harrison added seven.

On Tuesday, Class 6A No. 3 Ramsay beat Mountain Brook, 74-51. But on Friday, the Lady Spartans played No. 6 Homewood much tighter, falling 51-49. In that contest, Emily Henderson led the charge with 18 points, and Bartels scored 14.

This week, the Lady Spartans will compete in Spain Park’s Lady Jag Classic Thursday through Saturday. On Thursday, Mountain Brook is set to play Murphy at 3 p.m.

