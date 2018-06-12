Varsity lacrosse wins state title

× Expand Brian Doud. Caption: Mountain Brook varsity lacrosse won their third state lacrosse title this spring, finishing their season 15-0.

On Saturday, May 12, Mountain Brook’s varsity lacrosse team defeated Spain Park 10-9 on Krulak Field at Birmingham Southern College. With the win, the Spartans finished 15-0 and captured their third state lacrosse title and first in 11 seasons.

Spain Park dominated possession, winning 95 percent of the face-offs and controlling more than two-thirds of possession time. But, it was the Spartan defense that stood firm to the Jaguar offense led by its two-time All-American defenseman, Sean Doud, its All-State goalie, Cole Clark, its two All-State defensemen, Claiborne Crommelin and Nick Lauer, and senior defensive midfielders Charles Gray and Cleve Welden.

Despite limited opportunities, Mountain Brook’s offense was very efficient scoring on 10 of 18 possessions. The Spartans were led by its first team All-State attackman Harris Jeffords, who scored three goals. Sophomore attackman Kade Worthen, who was second team All-State, contributed two goals and four assists. Mountain Brook’s other goals were scored by second team All-State midfielder Reid Manley, freshman All-State attackman Finn McCarthy, midfielders Sam Higgins and Chris Harmon and attackman Henry Gaede.

“This team showed incredible heart and character to win this game,” said Brian Doud, Mountain Brook’s Head Coach who was coaching his final game. “Spain Park was an outstanding opponent who executed a very good game plan against us. But our boys knew we were the better team and had no doubt in their minds they would win. It takes a special team to finish undefeated and win a championship. This group of young men achieved a special feat today and deserves all the praise and accolades that go with this accomplishment.”

Submitted by Brian Doud.