Watford named Gatorade Player of the Year

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. Trendon Watford (2) takes a shot during the AHSAA Class 7A State Championship game against McGill-Toolen on March 3 at the Legacy Arena. The Spartans won 73-49 to take home the state title.

One of the biggest reasons the Mountain Brook High School boys basketball team has won back-to-back Class 7A state championships has been the play of dynamic 6-foot-9 forward Trendon Watford.

On March 8, the junior forward was recognized as the 2017-18 Gatorade Player of the Year from the state of Alabama. It was the first time a Mountain Brook player had been named Gatorade Player of the Year, and the first time a player from metro Birmingham won the award since 2008-09 (Vestavia Hills’ Jordan Swing).

“All year long, Trendon proved he’s the best player in the state and most valuable player to his team,” sad Mountain Brook head coach Bucky McMillan. “Trendon had great success this season versus the local in-state teams and tremendous success versus the teams we played on the national level.”

Watford averaged 23.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.7 steals per game for the season, as he helped lead the Spartans to a 34-4 overall record and the program’s fourth state title in the last six years.

Mountain Brook dominated McGill-Toolen, 73-49 in the 7A title game on March 3, with Watford finishing with 26 points and 12 rebounds to go along with five blocks and three assists. He will have his chance to make it a three-peat before his career is in the books.

“What made Trendon more than deserving of this award was his attention to detail every day at practice, in the classroom, and in the community,” McMillan said. “He truly makes those around him better and it’s no surprise we had so much team success this year with him as our leader.”

Watford was also named to the Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 7A All-State team as was Sean Elmore. Watford was selected to the first team and Elmore was tabbed as a third-teamer. Elmore averaged 10.1 points per game and shot 40 percent (79-of-194) from 3-point range. He has signed with the University of North Alabama.