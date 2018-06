× Expand Natalie Mussafer. The Mountain Brook White Sox won their tournament championship this year.

The third grade Mountain Brook White Sox baseball team won the tournament championship earlier this spring. Members of the White Sox included River Parant, Henry Walton, William Russ, Douglas Johnsey, Thomas Watson, Griffin Allen, Walton Moore, Parker Whitten, Oliver Mange and Evan Mussafer. The team was coached by Brett Watson, Wes Whitten and John Johnsey.

Submitted by Natalie Mussafer