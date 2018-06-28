Year in review: Spartans add to crowded trophy case with cross-country, basketball, lacrosse, golf, tennis titles

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Jimmy Mitchell. AHSAA Cross Country Championships The Mountain Brook cross-country team celebrates its Class 7A state title at the AHSAA cross-country championships on Nov. 11 at Oakville Indian Mounds Park. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. MBHS boys basketball VS McGill Toolen state championship Mountain Brook players embrace after winning the AHSAA Class 7A championship game against McGill-Toolen on March 3 at Legacy Arena. The Spartans won 73-49 to take home the state title. Prev Next

The Mountain Brook High School athletics trophy case was already crowded entering the 2017–2018 academic year, and the Spartans added a few more championships to their already vast collection of hardware.

Mountain Brook’s high school sports teams brought home five state titles during the school year, spreading them out across each of the seasons.

In the fall, the cross-country team took home the Class 7A crown, the program’s first since 2011. Led by senior Charlie Slaughter’s runner-up finish, the Spartans nipped top-seeded Huntsville, 74-78. Slaughter completed the 5K course in 15 minutes, 50 seconds — a personal best. Hunter Harwell crossed the line in 16:02. Joseph Pitard placed 16th with a personal-best of 16:19, while Gram Denning placed 17th in a season-best 16:21.

The boys basketball team took the figurative baton and ran with it over the winter, as the Spartans hoisted their fourth state title in six years with a dominant win over McGill-Toolen in the 7A championship game.

“I couldn’t have imagined the story ending any different for this team,” said head coach Bucky McMillan following the game. “Incredibly special team. When I thought of this day at the beginning of the season, I thought we would be here.”

Mountain Brook finished the season with an outstanding 34-4 record.

The Spartans brought home the final three trophies in the spring, winning the boys lacrosse, boys golf and girls tennis crowns.

The boys lacrosse team defeated Spain Park, 10-9, to win the Greater Birmingham Youth Lacrosse Association state championship on May 12 at Birmingham-Southern College. The victory gave the Spartans their first state championship since the 2007 season and capped the completion of a perfect 15-0 season.

The victory sent the father-son tandem of head coach Brian Doud and senior Sean Doud out on top. Brian Doud will step aside as coach with the graduation of his son.

William Wann and Gordon Sargent led the way in a dominant showing for the boys golf team, which won the 7A state tournament by 20 strokes over runner-up Spain Park May 14–15 at The Shoals Golf Club. Wann and Sargent each shot a 133 over the two-day tournament, tying the state record.

The state title was the seventh in program history and third in the last four years for the Mountain Brook boys golf team.

Mountain Brook’s girls tennis team pulled off the repeat, winning the state title for the second straight year and 27th time in history. The team accumulated 50 points, 13 more than runner-up Vestavia Hills.

“I was so proud because this team is young,” said Mountain Brook coach Susan Farlow, who coaches the boys and girls teams. “Everybody contributed to the team total.”

The boys team finished third at state.

There were other impressive campaigns throughout the rest of the athletic department. The boys soccer team made it to Huntsville before falling to crosstown foe Vestavia Hills in the state semifinals. The Spartans defeated Hoover in a thrilling 2-1 victory in the first round on a late goal from Patrick Neil. In the quarterfinals, they traveled to Huntsville and returned home with a 2-0 victory.

The volleyball team had a strong showing under first-year coach Vickie Nichols, as the Lady Spartans advanced to the semifinals of the state tournament. Mountain Brook lost several players from the season prior, when the team won its third state championship in a row.

“It’s been really enjoyable. I’ve loved the girls,” Nichols said after the season. “They’re a great group to work with. I’ve just enjoyed being with them, they’ve been that much fun, and I look forward to next year. We’re going to be older, and we’re going to be better at that point.”

Also in the fall, the football team made the playoffs for the second consecutive year and knocked off Bob Jones in the first round. The Spartans also won eight games for the second year in a row, after bouncing back from two straight three-win seasons.

Under the leadership of first-year head coach John London, the girls basketball program made significant strides and put together a strong season. Although the season ended at the area tournament, nearly every one of the Lady Spartans’ losses was to a team that advanced to the state championship game in its respective class.

The baseball team won Area 6 after forcing a tiebreaker against Oak Mountain. The Spartans swept Spain Park in the final regular season series and knocked off the Eagles the following day to win the area championship. They finished the year with a 24-12 mark.

The boys indoor track team finished fourth, while the girls finished seventh. Both teams came home seventh at the outdoor state meet.