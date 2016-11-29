Youth wrestling tournament Saturday at Spartan Arena

The Spartan National Gladiator Challenge wrestling tournament is set for this Saturday at Spartan Arena, on the campus of Mountain Brook High School.

Over 25 teams are scheduled to compete in the tournament, from Alabama and several neighboring states.

The tournament is in its second year, with 20% of all proceeds benefitting the Sid Strong Foundation, in memory of Sid Ortis.

Admission is $8 for adults and $6 for children. Concessions will be available throughout the day, as wrestling begins at 9 a.m. and will continue through the afternoon.

Mountain Brook's youth wrestling organization operates as part of Mountain Brook Athletics, which aims to provide participating children with positive, safe, and enjoyable youth sports experiences. MBA strives to provide children of all skill levels with the instruction and encouragement needed to fully participate in and enjoy athletics, teaching them both the basic skills required to play each individual sport and the rules of play applicable to those sports.

The youth wrestling program is open to kids from kindergarten through 6th grade. For more information, contact Hector Chavez by email (Chavez461@gmail.com) or phone (205-704-0917).