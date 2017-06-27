Otey's Fest returning July 29

× 1 of 4 Expand Photos courtesy of Harry Long, 81 Shop LLC. × 2 of 4 Expand Photos courtesy of Harry Long, 81 Shop LLC. × 3 of 4 Expand Photos courtesy of Harry Long, 81 Shop LLC. × 4 of 4 Expand Photos courtesy of Harry Long, 81 Shop LLC. Prev Next

Seven years ago, Otey’s hosted its first Otey’s Fest as a way to celebrate their 20th anniversary.

“We did it for our 20th anniversary, and you know, like anything, it just started as a big party and it’s just continued as a big party,” said Will Haver, owner of Otey’s. “It’s a way to give back to the community, as well.”

Each year the event benefits a local non-profit organization, and this year it will benefit two: Better Basics, which focuses on reducing illiteracy, and the Phoenix Club of Birmingham, a social and philanthropic organization for young professional men in the Birmingham area.

“Both of those are great causes,” Haver said.

The festival, which is largely held in the restaurant’s parking lot, will kick off at 6 p.m. with a performance by The Hurlers, followed by The Cheese Brokers at 7 p.m. and Cowboy Mouth at 9 p.m. Little Memphis will close out the night inside Otey’s at 10:30 p.m.

Food will also be available, with burgers, hotdogs and chicken sandwiches being grilled, as will local beer and drinks. Haver said that the event is rain or shine and open to families. There will be face painting and a moon walk for the kids.

Haver said the event usually attracts 1,000 to 1,200 guests, of whom he called “1,000 to 1,200 of our closest friends.”

“It’s a fun, fun time,” he said.

Tickets will go on sale for $20 starting July 1 and prices will increase to $25 the day of the event on July 29. Haver advised guests to bring cash as credit card services will only be available inside the restaurant during the festival and not in the parking lot. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to oteysfest.com or visit Otey’s.