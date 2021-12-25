Business Happenings - January 2022

Now Open

Lé Weekend Studio, a high-end women's clothing store owned by Courtenay Bullock, opened in December at 2732 Cahaba Road in English Village. Bullock told Village Living that “every piece in the store embodies the freeness of the weekend, from lounging around to lengthy spirited dinners with loved ones.” Bullock said she grew up in the retail business because her father operated a clothing store, Harrison’s, in Mountain Brook Village. At press time, the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce was planning to host a ribbon-cutting at the store. 205-767-6857

Slim's Pizzeria, which offers pizza, salads, appetizers and ice cream, as well as beer, wine and cocktails, is now open at 65 Church St. in Crestline Village. 205-848-2706

The Orchid House, a new events venue at 525 Office Park Drive, was scheduled at press time to hold its grand opening Dec. 17, according to owner Linda Dobbins. The facility features ballrooms, a garden and a large front porch. Orchid House will host monthly events, including wine and bourbon tastings, classes and speakers. 205-305-0281

Relocations and Renovations

Southern States Bank, 7 Office Park Circle, has relocated to 100 Office Park Drive. 205-877-0195

New Ownership

569 Shades Creek LP, a partnership between Fairway Investments LLC in Birmingham and Pope & Land Enterprises Inc. in Atlanta, recently announced it had purchased Brookwood Office Center from Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. for $55 million. The 169,489 square foot building, located at 569 Brookwood Village, was built in 2007, according to a news release from the partners. The anchor tenant is Kinder Morgan, an energy infrastructure company. Other tenants include PricewaterhouseCooper, Surgical Care Affiliates and Merrill Lynch. Colliers will continue to manage and lease the property. The office building is adjacent to the Brookwood Village Mall and Macy’s, which the Fairway Investments, Pope & Land and Colliers teams purchased earlier this year, according to the release. 205-802-7202

News and Accomplishments

John Hall, co-owner and executive chef of Post Office Pies, announced his plans to move to Portland, Oregon, in a Dec. 1 Instagram post. “I’ve decided to focus on what is most important to me after the last two years — family,” Hall said in his post. He said he will retain his ownership stake in the restaurants. Hall and his partners — Mike Wilson, Hunter Lake and Brandon Cain — opened the original location of the eatery in Avondale in 2014 and opened a restaurant at 270 Rele St. in Lane Parke in 2020. 205-848-2092

Always Best Care, 6 Office Park Circle, Suite 315, was recently awarded Private Duty Home Care accreditation by the National Association for Home Care and Hospice. Always Best Care is the only home care agency in the state of Alabama to receive accreditation by two industry organizations: the NAHCH and the Accreditation Commission of Healthcare. 205-874-9730

Protective Life Corporation recently unveiled its inaugural Sustainability Report, “Because We’re All Protectors.” In 2020, Protective renewed its focus on sustainability, including both environment, social and government and corporate social responsibility initiatives, according to a news release from the company. The report focuses on three primary areas: business, people and community, with a special section on diversity and inclusion. According to the release, Protective dedicated 30% of its foundation dollars to causes advancing social equity and worked with local organizations such as The Birmingham Zoo, Alabama Theatre, Better Basics and Railroad Park to enhance the community’s education, economic development, culture, and mental and physical health. Protective also increased diversity in its intern program, resulting in a 22% increase in people of color and an 18% increase in female interns from 2019-20. 205-268-1000

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce and city officials recently presented a key to the city to Brenda Meadows, the long-time owner of The Lingerie Shoppe, 2403 Montevallo Road in Mountain Brook Village. The shop celebrated its 75th anniversary in 2021. Meadows has owned the shop for over 30 years. 205-871-8994

Personnel Moves

Regions, with offices at 2721 Culver Road, 35 Church St. and 1642 Montclair Road, recently announced that Brad Kimbrough will retire Feb. 28 following a nearly 29-year career at the bank, the last 14 of which he has served as controller and chief accounting officer. Kimbrough will be succeeded as controller by Anil Chadha, a 20-year banking industry veteran who joined Regions in 2011 and currently serves as head of risk shared services and analytics. Chadha will lead the bank’s broader controller group, which includes Karin Allen, who has been elevated by Regions to serve as assistant controller and chief accounting officer. In addition, James Eastman of the controller group has been named assistant controller and will manage business unit controller functions. Jon Harden will continue as accounting and treasury operations manager.

Walter Crye, a Mountain Brook resident and vice president of Greenhalgh Insurance Agency, will serve as president of the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce, 101 Hoyt Lane, in 2022. Crye succeeds Ricky Bromberg, who served as president in 2021. 205-871-3779

Anniversaries

CharBar No. 7, 900 Jemison Lane, is celebrating its fifth anniversary in January. 205-802-9050

Details, 2732 Cahaba Road, a home accessories boutique that offers a carefully curated collection of items, recently celebrated its first anniversary. 205-423-2993

West Alabama Bank and Trust, 200 Office Park Drive, Suite 200, will soon celebrate the second anniversary of the opening of its Mountain Brook location. 205-536-8268

Watkin's Branch Bourbon and Brasserie, 2708 Culver Road, is celebrating its second anniversary. Owned by JP Holland, the eatery has an extensive bourbon list, as well as beer, wine and other spirits. It serves hearty small plates sourced from Alabama farms. 205-593-4403