Business Spotlight: Heezie’s brings color and creativity to Mountain Brook

× Expand Photo courtesy of Heezie's Emma Wells is founder and owner of Heezie's, located at 81 Church Street in Mountain Brook.

For Emma Wells, opening Heezie’s in Mountain Brook was more than a business decision — it was a way to honor her grandmother.

The shop’s name is a tribute to Mary Louise “Heezie” Wells, who passed along to Emma her love for accessorizing, gift-giving and decorating. Emma, her first grandchild, gave her the nickname “Heezie.”

What began in 2020 as a pop-up and social media shop turned into a full retail storefront in 2022 when a space opened in Crestline Village. The shop at 81 Church Street now offers a wide range of gifts, accessories and home goods, with a bright and approachable atmosphere that reflects Emma’s goal of helping people celebrate every day colorfully.

Behind the counter, Heezie’s is a true team effort. Buyer and sales manager Josie Gauldin, who grew up in Mountain Brook, helps select inventory and manages daily operations. Ruthie Holt, described as the team’s “TikTok aficionado,” keeps Heezie’s connected with a younger audience. Peyton Rose Hubbard, known as the shop’s “DIY queen,” balances her work as a speech-language pathologist with part-time shifts at Heezie’s. Selena Wells, Emma’s mother, brings her background in studio art and visual merchandising to help with buying and sales.

Beyond retail, Heezie’s also offers decorating and design services, from small projects to larger home transformations. Customization is available for items such as lamps, pillows and upholstered furniture, and quick-ship furnishings provide clients with timely options for their homes.

Heezie’s is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit the shop at 81 Church Street, Suite 101, call 205-874-6268, or explore their offerings online.