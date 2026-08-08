Mountain Brook business happenings: August 2026

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Sugar Shoppe

NOW OPEN

The Sugar Shoppe recently opened at 69 Church St. in Crestline Village. The sweets store offers items like colorful candy, dozens of flavors of shaved ice treats, candy grams, party supplies and custom candy bags. The Sugar Shoppe also hosts events like birthday parties. Owners Rett and Amy Montiel stepped in after Sugar Inc. closed. The store is open Monday through Thursday from noon to 8 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 5 p.m.

205-637-8463, thesugarshoppecrestline.com

Medical House Calls, a Nashville-based mobile health care company, has expanded to provide service to patients in Mountain Brook. The company offers services like IV therapy, concierge primary care, urgent care and medical weight loss. All of the services are offered by a licensed medical provider at the patient’s home, office or other preferred location. They also service areas like Vestavia Hills, Homewood and Hoover. Medical House Calls is available daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

205-793-6544, medicalhousecalls.com/birmingham

RELOCATIONS AND RENOVATIONS

Dukes Clothier, a women’s clothing and accessories store, recently moved to a new, larger location at 251 Rele St. in Lane Parke from their previous location on Church Street. The first store they opened was in Tuscaloosa, and they now have locations in Fairhope and Athens as well. From game day attire to outfits for special occasions, the boutique offers a variety of women’s tops, bottoms, dresses, shoes, purses and more. They are open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

205-593-5588, dukesclothier.com

Expand Church Street Coffee & Books.

ANNIVERSARIES

Church Street Coffee and Books, at 81 Church St., recently turned 15 years old. They’re best known for their breakup cookie, which features chocolate chunks and a dash of salt. From specialty drinks and coffee to cookies and treats, the shop also offers gifts, books and T-shirts. Owned by Cal and Heather Morris, the shop is open daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

205-870-1117, churchstreetshop.com

Expand Golden Age Wine.

Golden Age Wine celebrated seven years as a neighborhood wine shop at 2828 Culver Road with a fish fry, music and live portraits. They offer a selection of more than 850 low-intervention wines in their outdoor and indoor seating, which also includes a bar and champagne room. Golden Age Wine offers food like charcuterie boards, stuffed piquillo peppers, grilled cheese, olives, almonds and more. People can rent spaces for events and private parties. Golden Age also has a wine garden downtown, which has indoor and outdoor space to enjoy wine and food. The Mountain Brook shop is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

205-848-8877, goldenagewine.com

Gunn Dermatology, at 32 Church St., celebrated its sixth anniversary. Led by Dr. Holly Gunn, a board-certified dermatologist, the practice offers comprehensive dermatology care for patients of all ages. She specializes in medical, cosmetic, surgical and laser dermatology services. Gunn Dermatology now has two locations in Mountain Brook, and their doctors also include Dr. James Libecco and Dr. Amy Albert. They also sell products including cleansers, toners, sunscreens, eye creams and hydrators. The Crestline location is open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

205-415-7536, gunndermatology.com

Levite Jewish Community Center, at 3960 Montclair Road, celebrated its 120th anniversary. They are a family-oriented recreational and educational facility that is open to the entire community. In 1906, a group of young men from Knesseth Israel Synagogue began renting the upstairs of a house to meet, later purchasing a lot in downtown Birmingham for a new building to become part of the Young Men’s Hebrew Association. Later, they became affiliated with the National Jewish Welfare Board. Today, the center strives to create a bridge between Jewish and non-Jewish communities by welcoming people of all ages, faiths, genders and socioeconomic backgrounds. They are open 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. (5 p.m. during standard time) and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

205-879-0411, bhamjcc.org

TherapySouth is celebrating 20 years of serving communities across the South with physical therapy care. What started as a single clinic in 2006 has grown to serve communities throughout Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi. TherapySouth provides services including orthopedic physical therapy, hand therapy, pelvic health and wellness services. The Crestline location at 205 Country Club Park is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

205-871-0777, therapysouth.com

A’mano Gifts is celebrating 10 years at its current location at 281 Rele St. and 28 years of business overall in Mountain Brook. Owned and operated by Lynn Ritchi, the boutique specializes in gifts, home décor, accessories, handmade pottery, glassware, candles, table books, jewelry and other unique items. A’mano is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

205-871-9093, amanogifts.com