Mountain Brook business happenings: July 2026

NOW OPEN

Cala Coffee, located at 2409 Montevallo Road in Mountain Brook Village, opened its third location in the Birmingham metro area. Cala Coffee offers espresso drinks, drip coffee, matcha, tacos, wine and more. It is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

866-345-0726, calacoffeeco.com

RELOCATIONS AND RENOVATIONS

The O’Neal Library in Mountain Brook has temporarily closed for major interior renovations that will expand and modernize the facility. Limited library services are available inside Mountain Brook City Hall, located at 56 Church St. Temporary hours will be Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; closed on weekends. During the relocation, several services will be paused, including printing, scanning, copying, computer access, laptop checkout, meeting room reservations, study spaces, maker space access and curbside pickup. The O’Neal Library is set to reopen in the summer of 2027.

205-879-0459, oneallibrary.org

NEWS AND ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Planet Fitness, located at 4500 Montevallo Road in Crestline, kicked off its annual high school summer pass program, which allows teens ages 14 to 19 to work out for free at its locations until Aug. 31. Teens can register online and get access to strength equipment, cardio machines, stretching areas and free fitness training from certified trainers. The program allows teens to focus on their mental and physical wellness during the summer. Participants are also given access to the Planet Fitness mobile app, which provides digital workout content.

205-703-0571, planetfitness.com/summerpass

ANNIVERSARIES

Luna, located at 2721 Cahaba Road, Unit 120, in Mountain Brook Village, recently celebrated its one-year anniversary. The boutique offers women’s clothing and accessories in store and online. It is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

205-568-4177, lunabhm.com

Ray & Poynor, located at 600 Olde English Lane, Suite 124, recently celebrated its one-year anniversary at the location. The office serves as a brick-and-mortar hub for the real estate firm. Locally owned and operated, the firm has been serving the Birmingham metro area since 2010 and sells homes in Mountain Brook, Homewood, Vestavia Hills, Hoover, Pelham, Helena, Chelsea and beyond.

205-879-3036, raypoynor.com

Real & Rosemary, located at 75 Church St., is celebrating four years in its Crestline location. The upscale, fast-casual restaurant serves fresh, healthy, home-cooked meals. It is now only open for events for parties from 30 to 75 people at the Crestline location. Real & Rosemary also has a location in Homewood, which is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

205-757-4096, realandrosemary.com

Vaughan and Company is celebrating six years in its Mountain Brook storefront. Located at 73 Church St., this Crestline Village eatery offers casual comfort food via delivery, curbside pickup and catering. It occupies the space formerly occupied by Dinner and is open Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

205-999-9097, vaughantogo.com

Crestline Pharmacy owners Amanda and Matt Leach are celebrating their sixth year with the pharmacy, which is located at 60 Church St. The pharmacy offers prescription pickup and delivery, provides traditional over-the-counter medicine, and sells other gifts and goods.

205-871-0317, facebook.com/crestlinepharmacy

LAH Real Estate, located at 2850 Cahaba Road, Suite 200, is celebrating 34 years in business. A boutique luxury real estate brokerage, LAH represents the buyers and sellers of extraordinary homes throughout the state. It has more than 150 real estate agents, with offices in Mountain Brook, Homewood, Hoover and Crestline.

205-870-8580, sothebysrealty.com/lahsir