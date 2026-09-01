Mountain Brook business happenings: September 2026

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COMING SOON

The owners of the Ace Hardware store in Crestline Park will start construction on Compton Ace Hardware in The Bray at Liberty Park off Collier Drive by the end of the year and open for business in about 12 months. The Compton family has owned Compton Ace Hardware at 4500 Montevallo Road for four years and been in the convenience store business for 47 years. The Vestavia Hills store will have between 12,000 to 15,000 square feet, making it larger than the Crestline Park store. The Bray is a 700-acre mixed-use development conceived by the Liberty Park Joint Venture.

acehardware.com

Expand Tom Beckbe

ANNIVERSARIES

Located at 800 Shades Creek Parkway, Suite 875, Borland Benefield is celebrating its 104th anniversary. Howard Borland Sr. founded the firm in the City Federal Building (formerly the Comer Building) in 1922 and partnered with Joseph Benefield in 1971. They serve industries including affordable and low-income housing, family businesses, construction, financial institutions, estates, manufacturing, medical/dental practices, municipalities, nonprofits, real estate, restaurants and more. Borland Benefield is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

205-802-7212, borlandbenefield.com

Sporting apparel brand Tom Beckbe, located at 2423 Canterbury Road in Mountain Brook, is celebrating its fifth anniversary at that location. Tom Beckbe’s 1,300-square-foot flagship retail store carries a full assortment of premium sporting apparel and accessories, including traditional waxed cotton jackets, layering vests, pullovers, insulated quilted jackets, canvas bags, shirting and more. The brand was founded in 2015 by Birmingham residents Radcliff and Mary Menge. Tom Beckbe is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

205-286-8203, tombeckbe.com

Expand Crumbl Cookies

CLOSINGS

After opening in 2023 at 360 Rele St. in Lane Parke, the Mountain Brook Crumbl Cookies location closed in July. Jason and Rebecca Dickey were the owners of the Birmingham-area locations of the franchise. Crumbl has a signature menu of cookie flavors that rotates weekly with flavors like chocolate chip, pink sugar, carrot cake, cinnamon swirl bun, peanut butter bar and rainbow shake cookies. There are other Crumbl locations in areas including Vestavia Hills, Alabaster and Greystone.

crumblcookies.com