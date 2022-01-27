A passion for smoothie bowls leads to new business

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Maggie Tompkins prepares a Purple Power Bowl at Fab Fruit.

Sometimes habits lead you in new directions in life.

That’s what happened to the Tompkins family. Kaye Tompkins, her daughters Maggie and Katie and parents Kirby and Kathy Harrell fell in love with acai and fruit smoothie bowls and found themselves driving from their homes in Bessemer and Hoover to the City Bowls in Vestavia Hills up to three times a week.

Finally, Kaye and her husband, Brad, decided to open their own City Bowls franchise in Stadium Trace Village in Hoover in June of last year.

But when the Tompkinses wanted to alter and expand their menu, including offering smoothie drinks, City Bowls wouldn’t allow it, Brad said. So they decided to part ways with City Bowls and in October started a competing business called FAB Fruit in the same location in Stadium Trace Village.

The concept is similar, but the menu is different, Kaye said. The Tompkinses hired a chef to help them develop their own menu, she said.

For those unfamiliar with the concept, the bowls start with a base of either acai, pitaya or spinach, which is followed by a layer of granola, then different kinds of fruit and toppings that range from peanut butter to honey, cinnamon sugar, cacao nibs, coconut flakes and chia seeds.

Some people start off thinking it’s a dessert or a snack, but it’s much more than that, Kaye said. Because of everything that is in it, a lot of customers use the bowls as a light meal, she said. Customers can even have protein powder added into the mix.

“It’s a great complement to a workout,” Kaye said.

It’s also a healthy alternative that doesn’t necessarily taste like a healthy alternative, she said. People who order bowls with spinach don’t really taste the spinach, she said. Most of the bowls are sweet, but some of them have a savory taste.

Their most popular bowl is the Purple Power, which has a base of acai, vanilla protein, peanut butter, banana, strawberry and almond milk, and toppings that include blackberry, strawberry, Nutella, peanut butter and granola.

The most popular smoothie is called “Bad Habits,” which includes pineapple, strawberry, banana and white grape juice.

While the menu spells out the ingredients for each bowl and smoothie, people are free to customize their orders or come up with their own order from scratch.

The Tompkinses wanted to add smoothie drinks to the menu because customers kept asking for them.

Brad, a former homebuilder who runs a factory automation business in Birmingham, mostly handles the big-picture decisions, and Kaye, who has a background in television advertising sales and English instruction, handles the day-to-day management, much like a restaurant manager.

Their 18-year-old daughter, Maggie, acts as an assistant manager, including handling the scheduling of employees, and their 15-year-old daughter, Katie, is a permanent fill-in employee, helping out whenever necessary. Outside the family, there are 15 other employees.

The daughters are homeschooled, so, when needed, they’re able to work in the business at times when most students their age are in school. The restaurant is open 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week during the winter and may adjust the hours during the summer, Maggie said.

Maggie is getting ready to go off to college, so she soon won’t be around as much, “but I’ll be back to eat,” she said.

The Tompkinses knew they wanted the business in Hoover because much of the activity of their lives is centered in Hoover, they said. They looked at several potential locations and really liked Stadium Trace Village because they expect a lot of traffic to come with the planned entertainment district, the planned hotel and all the new homes being built down Stadium Trace Parkway.

None of the Tompkins family has a background in the restaurant business, but they believe strongly in their menu offerings and are always up for an adventure, Kaye said.

Business has been good, except on rainy, cold days, she said. They have a lot of repeat customers and have enjoyed getting to know new people, she said.

