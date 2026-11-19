× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce

Alexander & Associates Counseling Services recently celebrated its 15th anniversary serving the Birmingham area.

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce recently recognized the practice for the milestone, marking 15 years since Tiffany Alexander opened the counseling practice in 2011.

Alexander, a licensed professional counselor and supervisor, has practiced in the Birmingham area since 1999. She founded Alexander & Associates with an emphasis on making counseling accessible through a combination of insurance coverage and private-pay options.

The practice provides individual counseling for adults, teens and children as well as family and couples counseling. Services are available in person at its Mountain Brook office and through secure telehealth appointments across Alabama.

Counselors work with clients experiencing concerns including anxiety, depression, stress, grief, trauma, life transitions and relationship challenges.

Alexander & Associates accepts a range of insurance plans, including Blue Cross Blue Shield, UnitedHealthcare and Cigna, and also offers self-pay options. The practice is currently accepting new clients.

Alexander is a National Certified Counselor and a member of the American Counseling Association and Alabama Counseling Association. She also previously served as a chapter president within the Alabama Counseling Association.

Office hours are Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, call 205-538-3099 or email admin@alexandercounselingservices.com.