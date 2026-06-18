Alsies brings gourmet ice cream — and memories — to Mountain Brook

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alsies The Alsies gourmet ice cream truck features a fully digital menu ranging from classic fare like bomb pops and Sonic the Hedgehog ice pops to gourmet options like birthday cake and strawberry ice cream sandwiches.

On any sunny day, a brightly painted truck rolling down the street in Mountain Brook is turning heads — and it’s not just the colors and the traditional ice cream truck music that draw a crowd. Alsies, a new gourmet ice cream truck, is serving up more than frozen treats: it’s delivering nostalgia, fun and a fully customized dessert experience for schools, weddings, corporate events and private celebrations alike.

Expand Photo courtesy of Alsies Tibbs

Founded by local entrepreneur Rob Tibbs, Alsies aims to redefine the classic ice cream truck. “What makes Alsies unique is that we focus on creating a great experience, not just serving ice cream,” Tibbs said. “We offer a more polished, event-friendly setup with curated treats, friendly service and a presentation that fits well at everything from school events to corporate gatherings. We’re reliable [and] easy to work with, and [we] handle the dessert portion in a way that feels special but still simple for the host.”

Chief Operator Monica Rogers emphasizes the truck’s versatility. “We love school events — field days, teacher appreciation, back to school, end-of-year events and quarterly visits,” she

Expand Photo courtesy of Alsies Monica Rogers serves as chief operator of Alsies, a gourmet ice cream truck.

said with a laugh. “We hope to serve the Mountain Brook schools more and more. Beyond schools, we cater weddings, showers, employee appreciation days, birthday parties and private events. This past summer, we partnered with a local welding company weekly. You name it — we will do it.” The Alsies’ van can also be frequently found on warm Sunday afternoons at Mountain Brook Community Church or St. Luke’s Presbyterian Church.

Alsies stands out not only for its gourmet treats but also for its tech-enabled, mobile-first platform. Customers can browse a fully digital menu that is flexible and can be adjusted to fit the needs of any event. From classic ice cream flavors to specialty gourmet options, each selection is designed to delight guests and complement the event’s atmosphere. The combination of convenience and customization allows Alsies to deliver high-quality desserts seamlessly, whether it’s a corporate gathering, school celebration or backyard party.

A memorable recent event in Mountain Brook was serving on the set for a new Peter Sullivan movie filming in the area, when he treated his cast and crew to Alsies treats. Rogers was especially excited to meet Ashley Parks, a star in the series “Emily in Paris.” “The cast and crew were so kind, and they loved the gourmet ice cream sandwiches,” said Rogers.

Tibbs stresses that the focus is as much on the experience as the flavor. “We’re about fun, nostalgia and memories,” he said. “But we also take the stress out of the dessert portion for the host. Our setup is polished, our staff is friendly and our service is reliable — so guests get a special treat without anyone worrying about logistics.”

Expand Photo courtesy of Alsies

The trucks have already made a visible impact on the community. Families gather for impromptu treats, colleagues enjoy a midday pick-me-up at office events and students get excited about scheduled visits to their schools. Rogers says seeing smiles at every stop reinforces the company’s mission. “The joy we bring is what it’s all about,” she said. “It’s more than ice cream — it’s shared experiences and little moments of happiness.”

As Alsies continues to roll into neighborhoods and event venues across the Mountain Brook area, the company is quickly becoming a local favorite. Residents can follow the truck’s locations, seasonal specials and menu updates on social media or book it for private events through Alsies’ website.

With its innovative approach, flexible menu and commitment to community engagement, Alsies is more than just an ice cream truck — it’s a mobile dessert experience designed to make every day in Mountain Brook a little brighter and sweeter.