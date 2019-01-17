Annual luncheon recognizes community involvement

× 1 of 9 Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. The 2019 Chamber Board President, Vince Schilleci, 2018 Employee of the Year Hunter Simmons, Tynes Award winner Alice Williams and Jemison Visionary Award Bill Bowron were recognized at the Chamber of Commerce's annual luncheon on Jan. 17. × 2 of 9 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Bill Bowron, center, was named this year's Jemison Visionary Award winner at the Jan. 17 luncheon. × 3 of 9 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Mayor Stewart Welch speaks at the Jan. 17 luncheon. × 4 of 9 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Hunter Simmons, left, was named the 2018 Employee of the Year. Director of Planning, Building and Sustainability Dana Hazen, right, presented him with the award. × 5 of 9 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Bill Bowron, center, was named this year's Jemison Visionary Award winner at the Jan. 17 luncheon. × 6 of 9 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Bill Bowron, center, was named this year's Jemison Visionary Award winner at the Jan. 17 luncheon. × 7 of 9 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Dr. Cal Dodson, 2018 Chamber Board President, speaks at the Jan. 17 luncheon. × 8 of 9 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Alice Williams, center, was named this year's Tynes Award winner at the Jan. 17 luncheon. × 9 of 9 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Alice Williams, center, was named this year's Tynes Award winner at the Jan. 17 luncheon. Prev Next

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce held their annual luncheon to kick off the new year on Jan. 17 and celebrated some individuals who have contributed greatly to the community.

The winners of the Jemison Visionary Award, Tynes Award and Employee of the Year are announced and presented at the luncheon each year, and this year was no exception.

Mayor Stewart Welch introduced the winner of the Jemison Visionary Award, Bill Bowron. Welch said the Jemison Award is given “to the individual who has gone the extra mile, who has gone above and beyond, to make Mountain Brook a better place to live.”

Bowron, CEO of Red Diamond Coffee, has had great community involvement over the years, including with the Mountain Brook Sports Park Foundation, the Birmingham Museum of Art and the Mountain Brook City Schools Foundation.

Bowron also helped lead the creation of Rathmell Sports Park in 2004 with Birmingham United Soccer and Mountain Brook Lacrosse, along with hundreds of volunteers.

“Bill Bowron will forever leave a legacy when he turned a landfill into a six-field athletic complex that has brought in over $100 million of economic benefit during its existence,” Welch said, speaking of Rathmell Sports Park.

Bowron, who was met with a standing ovation, called earning the Jemison award a “high honor” and said it is humbling to be added to the list of recipients.

The Tynes Award went to Alice Williams, a long-time member of the municipal government and strong advocate for Emmet O’Neal Library.

Presenter Ruffner Page said this award goes to “an individual who is recognized for meaningful and devoted service to the city of Mountain Brook, and especially to the Emmet O’Neal Library.”

Page said Williams was a “champion” for the new building project for EOL during her tenure on Mountain Brook City Council from 1996 to 2006, and helped garner city support for the creation of the existing library. She has also served on other boards and currently sits on the Mountain Brook Planning Commission.

Williams also accepted her award to a standing ovation, and said the award was an honor and unexpected.

“I’m also humbled, because of the name that this award bears. I was fortunate enough to have known Bill Tynes for almost 60 years,” she said, noting that he served as a mentor to all working on the library reconstruction. She added that working on the new building project was “one of the most gratifying things” she has ever done.

Williams also said the new EOL building “still stands out as the crown jewel in the city.”

“Thank you for the honor,” she said in closing. “It’s nice to be appreciated at home.”

Director of Planning, Building and Sustainability Dana Hazen also announced Hunter Simmons as the Employee of the Year.

Simmons came to the city as a geographic information systems (GIS) manager and has, over time, taken on more and more responsibility in City Hall, and has helped each department with mapping and data needs.

Hazen said his reputation precedes him, and Simmons is “the epitome of professionalism.” While working full-time, Simmons earned his master’s of public administration and currently serves as the liaison for the Village Design Review board. He also took the lead on designing a new city website.

Hazen said, though, “It’s really his can-do attitude and upbeat demeanor” that makes him a popular figure at City Hall.

Simmons then thanked city officials; his wife, who he said is at the top of the list of people who he admires; and his mother, for helping him become the person he is today.

As the final announcement of the luncheon, Dr. Cal Dodson, 2018 Chamber Board President, turned his role over to Vince Schilleci, who will serve as the 2019 Chamber Board President.