Avani Rupa Fine Jewelers to celebrate 10 years in Mountain Brook

× Expand Photo courtesy of Avani Rupa Fine Jewelers

Avani Rupa Fine Jewelers will celebrate 10 years in Mountain Brook with an anniversary ribbon cutting Thursday, Sept. 24.

The free event will be held from 4:30-5 p.m. at the jewelry boutique at 2408 Canterbury Road. The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce will join the business for the ribbon cutting, and community members are invited to attend.

Avani Rupa is owned by a mother-daughter team and specializes in one-of-a-kind and custom-designed fine jewelry. The business began around the family's dining room table nearly two decades ago before eventually expanding into its Mountain Brook showroom.

The owners have an educational background in GIA gemology, and their jewelry designs incorporate modern styles as well as influences from their Indian culture and heritage.

The boutique's collections include gemstone and handcrafted metal pieces. Avani Rupa also creates custom engagement rings and bridal sets based on customers' preferences and budgets.

The business emphasizes personalized service, developing customer profiles that include jewelry preferences and important dates.

Regular showroom hours are Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, call 205-982-4888 or visit avanirupa.com.