Avani Rupa marks Diwali with weeklong jewelry sale

× Expand Photo courtesy of Avani Rupa

Avani Rupa Fine Jewelers' Diwali celebration is underway and will continue through Saturday, Nov. 7, at its Mountain Brook showroom, 2408 Canterbury Road.

The store is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, with 20% off in-stock jewelry throughout the event. Music, treats and bubbly refreshments are also available as customers shop.

The celebration reflects Avani Rupa's connection to Indian culture and heritage. The business is owned by mother-daughter team Avani and Rupa and specializes in one-of-a-kind gemstone jewelry, handcrafted metal pieces and custom engagement and bridal designs.

The company began nearly 20 years ago around a dining room table before growing into its Birmingham boutique. Its work combines modern design with Indian influences, with pieces created around individually sourced stones and detailed craftsmanship.

Avani Rupa also emphasizes personalized service, developing customer profiles to track preferences, important dates and style interests.

The Diwali event continues through Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.