× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce

B. Prince recently celebrated 10 years at Lane Parke in Mountain Brook.

The boutique, located at 271 Rele St., traces its history to 1981, when Betsy and Peter Printz founded the business. Formerly known as Betsy Prince, the store has long specialized in designer clothing, shoes and accessories.

Current owner Bezshan Dolatabadi began working at the boutique as a 16-year-old shoe stock boy. He purchased the business in 2015 and moved it to Lane Parke in 2016.

Today, B. Prince remains family owned and operated. The boutique carries collections from designers around the world, with Dolatabadi regularly traveling to Paris and New York to select merchandise for the store.

The business has built a multigenerational customer base and emphasizes personalized service, with staff helping shoppers select clothing and accessories suited to their individual style.

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce recently recognized B. Prince for its 10-year milestone at Lane Parke.

B. Prince is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is closed Sundays.