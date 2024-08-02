Back when: Sheraton Mountain Brook Inn

Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Public Library archives.

This photo shows an architect’s drawing of the Sheraton Mountain Brook Inn before construction began at the site on U.S. 280 where Bricktop’s now sits. The article from the Birmingham News issue dated Oct. 3, 1973, is recreated here.

Construction began this month on an eight-story, 164-room motor inn in Mountain Brook, on U. S. 280, just south of Mountain Brook Office Park.

The new facility, located on a five-acre tract, will represent an investment of about $3.5 million and be named the Sheraton Mountain Brook Inn.

There will be an eight-story motel tower, with an attached 12,000-square-foot public building containing a dining room, lounge and meeting rooms.

In addition there will be banquet facilities to seat 200 persons and three smaller private dining rooms. There will be parking for 293 cars.

Owner of the new inn is M. B. Motel Ltd., a limited partnership. The developer is the Patio Club of Birmingham Inc., general partner in the company; Wallace J. Boothby Jr., Birmingham realtor, is president of Patio Club of Birmingham.

The new facility will be on the west side of U. S. 280 with access from that artery and was to be completed by late summer 1974.