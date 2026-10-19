Bill Brunson joins Still Waters Counseling and Education Center in Mountain Brook

× Expand Photo courtesy of Still Waters Counseling

Bill Brunson has joined Still Waters Counseling and Education Center as a pastoral counselor at the organization’s Mountain Brook office, 400 Office Park Drive, Suite 230.

Brunson brings more than 35 years of ministry experience to the role. He most recently completed a 14-year tenure as senior pastor of Vestavia Hills Methodist Church and previously served as pastor of Trussville First United Methodist Church and as Southwest District Superintendent.

At Still Waters, Brunson will provide pastoral counseling for adults who want Christian faith to be part of the counseling conversation. He will see clients in person in Mountain Brook and through secure video appointments across Alabama.

Brunson is also an author and keynote speaker whose work focuses on faith, leadership and purposeful Christian living.

Still Waters is a nonprofit counseling practice that provides services for individuals, couples and families. Its licensed professionals offer faith-integrated counseling alongside research-based approaches including cognitive behavioral therapy, dialectical behavior therapy, internal family systems, EMDR and Brainspotting.

In addition to Mountain Brook, Still Waters has offices in Dothan and Madison and offers online counseling throughout Alabama, Florida and Virginia. The practice accepts many major insurance providers and offers a sliding scale for clients in a range of financial situations.

For more information, visit mystillwaters.org or call 205-825-1423.