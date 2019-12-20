Blueroot coming to Mountain Brook Village

× Expand Sam Chandler Blueroot Company will open a pickup window on Petticoat Lane in Mountain Brook Village in February.

The Mountain Brook City Council at its Dec. 9 meeting approved a conditional use application that will allow a healthy, fast-casual eatery to open a pedestrian pickup window in Mountain Brook Village.

Blueroot Company owner Jennifer Ryan, a Mountain Brook resident, said she hopes to open at 2822 Petticoat Lane in February. Blueroot will occupy 180 square feet of the current Patina retail space at the corner of Culver and Canterbury roads.

Ryan said the pickup window will be open for breakfast and lunch, although exacts days and hours of operation have yet to be determined.

“We are excited to build a flagship in the city of Birmingham in 2020, but our first step was to really commit to and cover a nook of the market that had been really supportive from the beginning in a low-overhead, high-impact way,” Ryan said, “and that’s a walk-up coffee window in Mountain Brook Village.”

At the window, Ryan will sell her nutrient-dense salads, grain bowls, superfood snacks, breakfast bites, coffee and other drinks in a grab-and-go setting. Coffee will start at $3, snacks at $4 and salads at $10, Ryan said, with breakfast items ranging from $4 to $8 and lunch items ranging from $5 to $12.

“The menu seeks to pull from our local farmers, and it also plays to very pure and simple ingredients,” Ryan said. “The focus for us is really showcasing food in its simplest, most unadulterated way.”

Ryan has developed her menu with the help of chef Robin Bashinksy, a two-time James Beard award winner. They will prepare all of their food at a commercial kitchen and deliver it fresh daily.

The pickup window will be Blueroot’s first brick-and-mortar location. In May, it launched a pop-up shop at Pepper Place Farmers Market.

For more information, visit bluerootco.com or search @thebluerootcompany on social media.

A full story about Blueroot Company will appear in the February edition of Village Living.