Bobby Carl’s Table coming to English Village

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Trey McLemore, owner of Bobby Carl’s Table, is photographed in his restaurant in English Village. Bobby Carl’s Table is scheduled to open soon.

Making and sharing food have always been a part of Trey McLemore’s life. Soon, he’ll do it in Mountain Brook.

This fall, McLemore and his business partners, longtime friends Tim and Christy Lowe, will open Bobby Carl’s Table on Cahaba Road in English Village. The restaurant will feature seasonal Southern comfort food that has fresh and lighter takes on classic recipes.

“I try to go to farmers markets as much as I can,” McLemore said.

The lunch menu at the restaurant will have elements of a meat-and-three. McLemore said there will be less fried food, and it will be simple and clean. The dinner menu will have complete dishes that are also in season and won’t break the bank.

McLemore said he hopes that Bobby Carl’s becomes a community restaurant.

“There will be a lot of specials. ... I want to make it feel like my grandma’s house,” he said.

McLemore grew up in Shelby County and has spent most of his life playing guitar in bands and working in restaurants. He has helped open lots of restaurants across the country and state. Timing worked out in McLemore’s favor, as he and his business partners had moved back to Birmingham and were considering following through with an idea that had been a dream for them.

“We’ve been cooking together forever, and I always got reeled into cooking for parties and such,” McLemore said.

McLemore said he thinks there is a high chance for success given the research he has conducted in the area. He also said that customer service will be at the forefront of the restaurant’s mission.

“I am trying to tailor it to make everything affordable,” McLemore said. “It’ll be as friendly to everyone as possible.”

The decor of the restaurant has a lot of reclaimed wood and items that McLemore got from his grandma’s farmhouse. All the plates in the restaurant will be floral china with different designs.

“I hate consistency,” McLemore said. “I will purposely mismatch [plates].”

When patrons walk into the restaurant, a hostess will greet them from an old church pulpit and guests will be able to wait for their table in former church pews. The inside dining area will have chandeliers hanging from the ceiling and farmhouse-themed wall decor. McLemore also completely redid the bar counter and installed reclaimed pine. The bar will include a heavy selection of bourbon and beer.

Like other restaurants in English Village, Bobby Carl’s will have an outdoor seating area. McLemore said that this restaurant reflects how he feels a restaurant should truly be.

“This is honest, I am living my most deliberate life,” McLemore said. “I hate fake narratives. This is me being as honest as I can be.”

At press time, Bobby Carl’s Table had not set an official opening date, but McLemore said it will be open by the end of August or in early September. The restaurant is located at 2031 Cahaba Road. For more information, go to bobbycarlstable.com.