Borland Benefield celebrates 104 years in business

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Borland Benefield, an accounting and advisory firm with an office at 800 Shades Creek Parkway, Suite 875, is celebrating its 104th anniversary.

Borland Benefield provides accounting and advisory services for clients in industries including affordable and low-income housing, construction, financial institutions, manufacturing, medical and dental practices, municipalities, nonprofits, real estate and restaurants. The firm also works with family businesses and estates.

William Howard Borland Sr. founded the firm in 1922, establishing its first office in the City Federal Building on Second Avenue North in downtown Birmingham. Borland later became an early leader of the Alabama Society of CPAs, serving as the organization's president in 1948.

The company grew through partnerships and mergers over the following decades. It established a Government Audit and Compliance Services team in 1978 and affiliated with BKR International, an association of independent accounting and business advisory firms, in 1980.

Borland Benefield also expanded geographically, opening its Florence office in 1984. Its Birmingham-area office moved several times as the firm grew, including locations in Mountain Brook, Homewood and Birmingham. In 2019, the office relocated to its current Shades Creek Parkway location. The firm marked its centennial in 2022.

Borland Benefield is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, call 205-802-7212 or visit borlandbenefield.com.