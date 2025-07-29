Bromberg’s announces major renovation of Mountain Brook store

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Bromberg Jewelers Architect Hank Long, left, with Ricky Bromberg outside the Mountain Brook Village location of Bromberg's Jewelers. × 2 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Bromberg's Jewelers A rendering of the exterior of reimagined Bromberg's Jewelers' location in Mountain Brook Village. Construction is to begin in August. × 3 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Bromberg's Jewelers A rendering of the interior of the reimagined Bromberg's Jewelers location at Mountain Brook Village. Construction is to begin in August. × 4 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Bromberg Jewelers Ricky Bromberg, left, with architect Hank Long inside the Mountain Brook Village location of Bromberg's Jewelers. Prev Next

Bromberg’s, a landmark retailer in Mountain Brook Village, has announced a complete redesign of its longtime store, a project that will nearly double the retail footprint while maintaining the intimate, service-oriented atmosphere the brand is known for.

“As a legacy brand, we owe it to our customers to stay fresh and continually enhance the shopping experience,” said Bromberg & Company President Frederick W. “Ricky” Bromberg. “Innovation has been important to our success; the changes you will see in the Mountain Brook store are dramatic with an elevated feel, reflecting the leading edge of luxury retail.”

Bromberg emphasized the company’s longstanding ties to the community. “We are thrilled to renew our 66-year commitment to Mountain Brook retail with this investment. The original building was designed by the Birmingham architecture firm Henry Sprott Long and Associates, so it only made sense to turn to them to reimagine this space,” he said.

Hank Long, whose father was part of the original architectural team, now leads the firm and serves as principal on the project. Architect Alex Wilson is the lead designer.

“Transformative is the best word to describe this project,” Long said. “While the original architectural shell of the building remains, every inch has been redesigned. The building’s mid-century modern design will be preserved, with the exterior updated through the introduction of fresh stone finishes and refined bronze accents. The interior is undergoing a whole-scale, floor-to-ceiling renovation. The new space will be open and airy, with a palette and details inspired by gems and precious metals.”

The renovation includes expansion into a portion of the adjacent building. That space will be called Bromberg Galleries and will house the store’s bridal registry, giftware, fine china and home décor. An additional entrance and awning will be added, and the façade will feature brick and bronze trim designed to reflect the surrounding buildings in Mountain Brook Village.

“This is an exciting project, steeped in history, and it demands thoughtful, lasting work,” said Wilson. “It is our duty to create something timeless in design, resilient in structure, and forward-thinking in function; the store is poised to be a source of satisfaction and pride for all involved for years to come.”

Interior designer Stephanie Maxey worked alongside the architects to plan the store’s new layout, cases, and finish selections. “Her work encompassed spatial planning, case design, and the selection of finishes, all tailored to immerse the client in a luxurious yet welcoming space,” the company said in its release.

The store will include a customer lounge, expanded custom design and consultation areas, and a new Rolex environment that features an Authorized Rolex Service Center. Display areas throughout the redesigned store will showcase Bromberg’s collections from David Yurman, Roberto Coin, Mikimoto, Marco Bicego, Jude Frances, Lagos and others.

Construction is expected to begin in August, with work planned in phases to allow the store to remain open throughout the process. Bromberg said retail operations will remain functional through Christmas. Some services and inventory will shift temporarily to the new adjacent space or to the company’s location at The Summit once interior work begins in January.

Founded in 1836, Bromberg’s is Alabama’s oldest family-owned retail business and a member of the American Gem Society. The company offers diamonds, designer jewelry, watches, engraving, custom jewelry design, appraisals, bridal registry services, and expert jewelry and watch repair.

For more information, visit brombergs.com or call 205-380-4325.