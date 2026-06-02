Bromberg’s renovation continues in Mountain Brook Village

× Expand Photo courtesy of Bromberg Jewelers Ricky Bromberg and architect Hank Long outside Bromberg Jewelers' Mountain Brook Village location.

Construction continues on a major renovation and expansion project at Bromberg’s in Mountain Brook Village, with the longtime jeweler expecting to complete the work before the 2026 holiday season or in early 2027.

The store, located at 2800 Cahaba Road, is undergoing a comprehensive transformation that will nearly double its retail space while adding new amenities and expanded customer areas.

The project includes an authorized Rolex Service Center, an expanded custom design center, a dedicated giftware and bridal registry space known as Bromberg Galleries, a customer lounge and a new entrance extending into an adjacent building.

Bromberg’s first announced the renovation plans in 2025 as part of a long-term investment in its Mountain Brook location, where the company has operated for 66 years. The jeweler, founded in 1836, is one of Alabama’s oldest retail businesses.

Recent construction updates shared by the company show significant progress on what will become the giftware and bridal registry area. The exterior façade has been updated with new brick designed to complement the architecture of Mountain Brook Village.

When completed, Bromberg Galleries will feature fine china, giftware, home décor and bridal registry services, with expanded space for couples planning wedding registries and customers shopping for gifts and seasonal merchandise.

Behind the scenes, construction has also begun on office space, storage areas, a jeweler’s workshop, gift-wrapping facilities and employee areas.

The renovation is preserving the building’s original mid-century modern architectural character while incorporating updated finishes and expanded retail areas. Planned improvements include stone finishes, bronze exterior accents, larger showroom space and redesigned interiors inspired by gemstones and precious metals.

The project is being led by Birmingham architecture firm Henry Sprott Long and Associates, whose predecessor designed the original building in 1959.

Despite the ongoing construction, Bromberg’s has remained open throughout the renovation and continues to offer jewelry, watches, gifts, bridal registry services and repairs during the buildout.

For more information, visit brombergs.com or call 205-871-3276.