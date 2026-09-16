Bromberg & Co. announces Brian Hood as president

× Expand Staff photo Bromberg’s 60th anniversary Bromberg’s in Mountain Brook Village.

Bromberg & Co., Alabama's oldest retailer, has named Marlin "Brian" Hood as its president, succeeding the late Ricky Bromberg. Hood, a 20-year company veteran, has managed Bromberg's Mountain Brook store.

Hood will lead the company alongside longtime vice president Kathryn C. "Kitty" Lovelady, who has been with Bromberg & Co. for 40 years. Both will work closely with the Bromberg family, whose members remain on the company's board of directors, as the sixth-generation business moves forward.

Expand Photo courtesy of Bromberg & Co. Brian Hood has been named the new president of Bromberg & Co. Photo courtesy of Bromberg & Co.

"Brian and Kitty bring deep knowledge of Bromberg & Co., its customers and the traditions that have shaped it," a spokesperson for the Bromberg & Co. board of directors said. "We have tremendous confidence in them as a leadership team and look forward to working together to uphold the standards, relationships and personal service that have defined Bromberg & Co. for generations."

"It is an extraordinary honor to lead Bromberg & Co., which has been such an important part of my life for the past 20 years," Hood said. "Kitty and I share a deep respect for the Bromberg family, Ricky's legacy and the people who make Bromberg & Co. what it is. We look forward to working with the family and our entire team to preserve those traditions while building for the future."

Bromberg & Co. will continue operating its Mountain Brook and The Summit locations. A renovation of the Mountain Brook store, a project Ricky Bromberg shaped before his death, is underway and scheduled for completion in fall 2027.

Founded in 1836, Bromberg & Co. is a sixth-generation family business with locations in Mountain Brook and The Summit in Birmingham.

Bromberg & Co. contributed to this report.