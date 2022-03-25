Business Happenings - April 2022

Now Open

Troy Rhone Garden Design, which carries European garden antiques, has opened its first retail location at 2839 Culver Road, Suite 208, in Mountain Brook Village, according to the Birmingham Business Journal. The storefront measures about 1,000 square feet, the report states. Owner Tony Rhone also designs and installs gardens, according to his website. 205-961-0026

Coming Soon

Trey Cheney, fitness instructor and owner of I Am Love Studios, plans to build a new, larger 15,000-square-foot training facility at 6001 Old Leeds Road, according to the Birmingham Business Journal. The current facility measures 4,000 square feet, the BBJ reports. 205-538-7464

Clean Juice, a 100% certified organic juice bar, plans to open a location in the first completed building of Phase II of Lane Parke in Mountain Brook this summer. Franchisees Cedric Bridges and George Whitlock are both already involved in the health and wellness industry and "are excited to partner with the community to serve organic and healthy options," Bridges said.

News and Accomplishments

The Brick Industry Association recently awarded the 2021 Brick in Architecture Awards, a global design competition for projects that feature clay brick. Taylor Plosser Davis Architecture + Design, 4 Office Park Circle, Suite 315, won the award for best single-family residence for a neighborhood cottage in Mountain Brook. 205-623-5136

Golden Age Wine, a neighborhood wine shop and bar located at 2828 Culver Road in Mountain Brook Village, recently made the list of semifinalists in the Outstanding Wine Program category in the prestigious James Beard Awards for 2022, according to media reports. The winners of the awards will be honored at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony in Chicago in June. 205-848-8877

Montgomery-based Alabama Retail Association recently named its slate of officers and board of directors for 2022, according to a news release from the group. Michael Gee, co-owner of Pants Store in Crestline Village, is serving as vice chairman. Gee also serves on the ARA board. Ricky Bromberg of Bromberg & Co. serves as an ex-officio director. 334-263-1915

Blueroot founder Jennifer Ryan, who specializes in healthy, nutrient-dense food for people on the go at her Mountain Brook Village and Pepper Place eateries, was selected recently by Birmingham Business Alliance to take part in its Supplier Scale program, which will provide customized solutions to prepare local companies to do business with the region’s largest employers. Blueroot was one of 21 companies to be selected, according to a Jan. 26 news release from The Alliance. Ninety-five percent of the businesses chosen are women- or minority-owned. Supplier Scale is part of the Small Business Advisory Services program funded by Prosper. 205-224-9000

Personnel Moves

YWCA Central Alabama recently had its annual meeting for 2022 and named new board members, including Anna Powell of Mountain Brook, according to a news release from the nonprofit. The organization also presented the 2021 Jeana P. Hosch Woman of Valor — its most prestigious award — to Eleanor Griffin, a former publishing executive and a 34-year veteran of Time Inc./Meredith Corp. 205-322-9922

The Exceptional Foundation, 1616 Oxmoor Road, recently announced that Sara Newell would become the new president and CEO of the organization effective Feb. 14. The position came open upon the recent retirement of long-time president and CEO Tricia Kirk, a Mountain Brook native. Kirk retired at the end of 2021 after 20 years at the nonprofit and 40 years of work on behalf of people with intellectual disabilities. Newell has worked for United Way of Central Alabama since 2006, most recently serving as senior vice president of community impact. 205-870-0776

The board of directors of the Joseph S. Bruno Charitable Foundation, 813 Shades Creek Parkway, Suite 202, announced in February that Jennifer Gray will become the organization’s new executive director effective April 1, according to Birmingham Business Journal. She succeeds Jera Stribling, who is retiring after leading the foundation for 26 years. Gray most recently was program manager for the Daniel Foundation of Alabama in Mountain Brook. 205-879-0799

Anniversaries

TrustCare Urgent Care, 1337 Montclair Road, is celebrating its second anniversary at this location in April. 205-203-8226

The Cook Store, 2841 Cahaba Road, is celebrating 42 years in business. Owned by Wesley Lassen, it offers cookware, tools and essentials for entertaining. 205-879-5277

Founders Place at Saint Luke's Episcopal Church, 3736 Montrose Road, a respite ministry for adults living with memory loss, will celebrate the third anniversary of its founding in April. 205-802-6217

Dr. David Hufham, a Mountain Brook resident, is celebrating the 21st anniversary of his practice, David C. Hufham Orthodontics, 120 Euclid Ave. 205-871-8881

Harrison Ltd., 2801 Cahaba Road, which offers quality men's sportswear, suits, shoes and accessories, celebrated its 30th anniversary March 12. 205-870-3882