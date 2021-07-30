Business Happenings - August 2021

Now Open

Daughters Baking is now open at 2812 Cahaba Road in Mountain Brook Village. Cakes created by owner Mallory Webb are tall and “naked,” meaning it is nearly bare on the outside instead of covered in icing. 205-602-8113, daughtersbaking.com

Relocations and Renovations

CharBar No. 7, 900 Jemison Lane, recently added televisions to its outdoor patio area for customers to enjoy, especially during the upcoming college football season. 205-802-9050, charbar7.com

News and Accomplishments

Davenport’s Pizza Palace, a landmark family-owned eatery at 2837 Cahaba Road in Mountain Brook Village since 1964, will open a second location in the Vestavia City Center in 2022, according to a recent announcement on its Facebook page. “This is a major step forward for us,” the owners said in the post. “We can’t wait to finally bring handcrafted pizzas to our loyal Vestavia customers, who will now get to enjoy each bite a little closer to home.” 205-879-8603, davenportspizza.com

The Blueroot Company, which recently celebrated the first anniversary of the opening of its pick-up window at 2822A Petticoat Lane Mountain Brook, has now opened its flagship location at Pepper Place in Lakeview. The eatery offers fresh, healthy food, including salad and green bowls, specially toasts, breakfast bowls, snacks and baked sweet potatoes. Owner Jen Ryan first debuted Blueroot at The Market at Pepper Place in 2019. 205-224-9000, bluerootco.com

Mitchell’s Place, 4778 Overton Road, has canceled its Dragon Boat Race & Festival, which was scheduled at East Lake Park for Aug. 22, according to the nonprofit’s website. However, the organization will host its annual Mitchell’s Golf Chili Championship on the Founders Course at Greystone Country Club from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 11. 205-957-0294, mitchells-place.com

Summer Thyme, a Mountain Brook resident and an assistant professor in the UAB Department of Neurobiology, was recently named one of 22 early-career researchers selected to join the Pew Scholars Program in the Biomedical Sciences, according to UAB News. The Pew Scholar grant will provide Thyme with $75,000 a year for four years. In her UAB lab, Thyme is developing methods for dissecting the genetic causes of neurodevelopmental disease. uab.edu/medicine/neurobiology

In partnership with Vulcan Park & Museum, 1701 Valley View Drive, the EyeSight Foundation of Alabama recently unveiled the 14th statue in the Vulcans on Parade series. Painted by local artist Ahmad Austin, the statue — “Eyes Over Birmingham” — is located at Vulcan Park. The statue features bright colors, virtual movement and geometric shapes so it can be enjoyed by people with low vision or blindness. Vulcans on Parade is a community art project led by Vulcan’s Junior Leadership Board. There are a dozen other locations, including BJCC, Railroad Park and Birmingham Botanical Gardens, where different versions of Vulcan can be seen. 205-933-1409, visitvulcan.com

Central Alabama Theater, 2621 Lane Park Road, will host its first CAT Topgolf Tournament fundraiser at TopGolf Birmingham on Aug. 12 from 6-10 p.m. For tickets, go to the theater website. 888-870-2477, centralalabamatheater.org

Birmingham Restaurant Week 2021 will take place from Aug. 12-29. Diners can enjoy special two- and three-course prix fixe menus ranging from $5 to $50 per person at more than 70 locally-owned restaurants, bars and food trucks. At press time, the list of Mountain Brook eateries taking part in the event includes Vino & Gallery Bar, in English Village; Evelyn’s Southern Fare, formerly Bobby Carl’s Table, also in English Village; Basil Pizza & Bar in Crestline; Sol y Luna in Lane Parke; and Crestline Bagel, including its locations in downtown Birmingham and Cahaba Heights. bhamrestaurantweek.com

The Daniel Foundation of Alabama, 510 Office Park Drive, is one of six major sponsors of Opera Birmingham, which presented live performances this spring for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The foundation is also a major supporter of HEAL Alabama, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the health of Alabamians and reducing obesity and chronic diseases. HEAL has served more than 228,000 students and families the last 12 years, according to HEAL founder Christy Swaid. 205-874-3523, danielfoundationofalabama.com

The Birmingham Zoo, 2630 Cahaba Road, celebrated the end of its successful “Wild About Wildlife” fundraising campaign in July that provides food and care for its more than 550 animals, including endangered species. The zoo sought to raise $100,000 by June 30 in response to a $100,000 matching gift from supporters Phyllis and Larry Wojciechowski. “We are thrilled that donors made gifts of all sizes to show their passion for the animals at the Birmingham Zoo,” zoo President and CEO Chris Pfefferkorn said in a news release. 205-879-0409, birminghamzoo.com

Rebecca Jones Sorrell, co-owner of Ritch’s Pharmacy, 2714 Cahaba Road, received the Bowl of Hygeia Award at the Alabama Pharmacy Association’s 140th annual convention and trade show in June at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort in Destin, according to the APA. The Bowl of Hygeia is one of pharmacy’s highest awards and is presented annually by participating associations in each of the 50 states. Recipients are selected for their outstanding community service. 205-871-1141, ritchspharmacy.com

Personnel Moves

Levite Jewish Community Center, 3960 Montclair Road, is pleased to welcome four new team members. Marketing and Communications Director Michelle Little brings a passion for telling local stories. Little previously worked as an interviewer and audio producer, working on projects for WBHM 90.3 and the Southern Foodways Alliance. She was also the founding director of Samford University’s Oral History Program. Grant Writer Keya Kraft comes to the LJCC with experience helping Birmingham-area nonprofits and state agencies throughout the Southeast capture grant funding, measure impact and report on grant-funded initiatives. She has supported the work of agencies like the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education and the Virginia Department of Social Services and organizations like CREATE Birmingham and the Alabama Humanities Alliance. Camp Director Shravya Utlapalli previously worked with Camp Kesem in operations and development. A Huntsville native, Shravya attended two years of medical school at the University of South Alabama, but missed directing camp experiences. Wellness and Aquatics Director Tabitha Dudley has been in the fitness industry for 10 years. The Birmingham native previously served as the Wellness, Membership, Sports and Aquatics Director at the Legacy YMCA. A recent graduate of Arizona State University, Dudley studied mass communications. 205-879-0411, bhamjcc.org

Joia Johnson has been appointed to the boards of Regions Financial Corp. and its subsidiary, Regions Bank, effective July 20. Johnson recently retired as chief administrative officer, general counsel and corporate secretary for Hanesbrands, an apparel manufacturer and marketer. Based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Johnson served as the executive leader for the Hanesbrands board of directors’ Compensation Committee as well as the board’s Governance and Nominating Committee. She also oversaw legal, corporate social responsibility, human resources, real estate and government/trade relations functions for the company. For Regions Financial and Regions Bank, she will serve on the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and the Risk Committee of the boards. Johnson also serves on the board of Global Payments, a Fortune 500 payments technology company, and previously served on the boards of Crawford & Company, which specializes in insurance claims administration, and H.J. Russell & Company, a private real estate construction and property management business. Regions has three Mountain Brook branches at 35 Church St., 2721 Culver Road and 1118 Royal Tower Drive. regions.com

The Mountain Brook City Council recently appointed architect Andrew Hicks to serve as a supernumerary member of the Board of Landscape Design, filling a seat formally held by Tommy Amason. The members of the BLD voted unanimously to recommend his appointment to the council. An Auburn University graduate, Hicks works at ArchitectureWorks LLP. mtnbrook.org

Anniversaries

TherapySouth is celebrating its 15th anniversary of serving people with physical therapy needs. Its Mountain Brook location can be visited at 205 Country Club Park. therapysouth.com

A’mano, 281 Rele St., is celebrating five years in Lane Parke. A’mano opened in March 1998 in Mountain Brook Village. 205-871-9093, shopamanogifts.com

The Levite Jewish Community Center, 3960 Montclair Road, is celebrating its 115th anniversary. 205-879-0411, bhamjcc.org

Dr. Kevin J. Alexander and Alexander Dentistry, 48 Church St., are celebrating 32 years in business. 205-871-7361, kjadmd.com

Dr. Holly Gunn, a board-certified dermatologist and Mountain Brook resident, is celebrating the first anniversary of Gunn Dermatology’s opening at 32 Church St. in Crestline Village. 205-415-7536, gunndermatology.com

Built Capital, a company that helps the builders of large housing developments obtain funding, is marking the first anniversary of opening its office at 210 Rele St. in the Lane Parke development. The 1,000-square-foot office was formerly the home of Annabelle’s Southern Boutique. 205-999-6903, builttoinvest.com

Post Office Pies is celebrating the first anniversary of opening its Lane Parke pizzeria at 270 Rele St. The original restaurant is in Avondale. 205-848-2092, postofficepies.com

Golden Age Wine, a neighborhood wine shop and bar at 2828 Culver Road, recently celebrated its second anniversary, according to the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce. 205-848-8877, goldenagewine.com