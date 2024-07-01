Business Happenings - August

Now Open

The English Village location of Pinnacle Financial Partners, 2020 Cahaba Road, is now open and ready to serve customers. Open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the company provides personal and business financial solutions, wealth management and more.

205-545-4735, pnfp.com

Frida’s Cocina and Cantina is now open in English Village in the location formerly occupied by Civitas, 2031 Cahaba Road. The restaurant offers customers traditional Tex-Mex dishes, with all ingredients made from scratch, along with tortillas made fresh in-house. Frida’s is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

205-201-4822,

“Frida’s Cocina & Cantina” on Facebook

Coming Soon

The third J. Crew Factory in Alabama is set to open this summer in the Cahaba Village shopping center, off of U.S. 280. The store carries casual, versatile clothing for the whole family.

factory.jcrew.com

Relocations and Renovations

Crestline Pet Care (formerly Pet Vet Express) and Village Pet Care recently combined at 253 Country Club Park in Crestline Village. The merger created Crestline Pet Care, P.C. The clinic is open Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and provides comprehensive medical care to small animal patients, as well as grooming services, dental care, microchipping and more.

205-582-2013, crestlinepetcarepc.com

News and Accomplishments

Emma Wells Strait, owner and founder of Heezie’s, has recently been nominated for the 2024 Alabama Retailer of the Year award. Strait opened the store at 81 Church St., Suite 100 as a nod to her late grandmother, who was lovingly called “Heezie.” She hopes the shop can help customers find a wide range of items to bring joy and happiness into their lives, homes and the gifts they give.

205-874-6278, heezies.myshopify.com

Mobley and Sons owner Hunt Mobley was recently nominated for the 2024 Alabama Retailer of the Year award. The men’s clothing shop at 112 Euclid Ave., offers quality clothing options in store, as well as custom fittings, alterations and even wedding planning services.

205-870-7929, mobleyandsonsclothing.com

Frank Davies III, owner of Little Hardware in Mountain Brook, has been nominated for the 2024 Alabama Retailer of the Year award. The hardware store has been a part of the Mountain Brook community since 1959. Customers can stop by 2117 Cahaba Road for a little bit of everything, from home décor to garden supplies, tools, outdoor equipment and more. Business hours are Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

205-871-4616, little-hardware.com

Jorge and Aimee Castro, owners of Sol Y Luna in Lane Parke, have been nominated for the 2024 Alabama Retailer of the Year award. The restaurant specializes in unique Mexican small plates, known as tapas, and an extensive tequila list. Patrons can enjoy a meal for lunch on Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner Monday through Saturday starting at 5 p.m. Brunch is served on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

205-407-4797, solylunabham.com

Paige Albright of Paige Albright Orientals, 2814 Petticoat Lane, Suite 2320, has been nominated for the 2024 Alabama Retailer of the Year award. Albright has extensive knowledge and experience sourcing unique oriental rugs and textiles for customers. The store is open weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

205-877-3232, paigealbrightorientals.com

Daniel George restaurant, 2837 Culver Road, was named the most beautiful restaurant in Alabama by Open Table. The restaurant is open for lunch Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and serves dinner Monday through Saturday from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

205-871-3266, danielgeorgerestaurant.com