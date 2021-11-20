Business Happenings - December 2021

Now Open

Apricot Lane, a women’s boutique that offers casual clothes and dress clothes as well as jewelry and other accessories, opened in October at 225 Summit Blvd., Suite 99, at The Summit. The store is part of a California-based franchise concept. 205-593-4832

Mountain Brook resident and former Garden & Gun editor MK Quinlan recently opened a by-appointment vintage clothing and home goods showroom in the lower lot at 1823 27th Ave. S. in the heart of Homewood’s up-and-coming design district. The MK Quinlan selection focuses on high-end vintage cocktail, evening and special occasion looks, as well as vintage art, lighting and upholstery. In addition to the clothing and home products, MK’s services include personal styling and interior design.

Coming Soon

Sola Salon Studios, a franchise concept that enables hair stylists and other beauty professionals to operate independent private studios, has signed a lease with Continental Realty Corporation for 5,480 square feet of space in The Shops on Montevallo, 4500 Montevallo Road, according to a CRC news release. The facility is expected to open in the first quarter of 2022.

Birmingham businessman Don Compton plans to open an Ace Hardware location in early 2022 at 4500 Montevallo Road in The Shops on Montevallo retail center near Mountain Brook, according to a spokesperson for Continental Realty Corporation. Compton has signed a lease with CRC for 10,395 square feet of space in the retail center.

New Ownership

Linda Flaherty, the founder of Once Upon a Time, 201 Country Club Park in Crestline Village, is selling both locations of the children’s clothing shop to partners Christie Howell and Lane Ross. In addition to the Crestline location, which opened in 1996, there is a location in Homewood. “It is time for me to retire and enjoy other aspects of my life,” Flaherty told Village Living. 205-870-7772

News and Accomplishments

Protective Life Corporation, 2801 U.S. 280, has launched a collaboration with an apparel brand, FLY V, for a project that will bring local apparel to the recently constructed Protective Stadium, support a small business on Birmingham’s Northside and direct funds back into communities on the Northside. FLY V, located in Fountain Heights, was founded by Birmingham entrepreneur Andrew Jones. FLY V has designed and produced a commemorative hat to be sold exclusively in Protective Stadium during all 2021 home football games for the UAB Blazers.

Brooks Greene, CFO of the Arc of Central Alabama, 6001 Crestwood Blvd., was recently recognized as one of the Birmingham Business Journal’s 2021 CFO Award winners. Greene is a resident of Shelby County and has been with the Arc of Central Alabama since 2013. Honorees were chosen from a field of nominations based on contributions to their company, the company’s track record of performance and the CFO’s role in his or her industry and impact in the community. 205-323-6383

The American Heart Association has named Mountain Brook residents Dr. John T. (Tom) Eagan Jr. and his wife, Kendall Eagan, as the honorees for the 2022 Birmingham Heart Ball, according to a news release from the organization. The Eagans will raise funds to help support the work of the AHA. The Heart Ball will be March 12.

The Daniel Foundation of Alabama, 510 Office Park Drive, and the Alabama Power Foundation have awarded community grants to Samford University and Miles College to help support the MISA Collaborative, a cultural partnership between students, faculty and staff at the two Birmingham-area schools, according to an Oct. 26 Samford news release. Students from Miles and the Samford University School of the Arts recently collaborated on a theatre production. The MISA Collaborative plans to continue to support creative projects involving the two communities. 205-874-3523

Anniversaries

Buff City Soaps recently celebrated its first anniversary at 2621 Lane Parke in Mountain Brook Village. The store features soaps and skin care products made from safe, plant-based ingredients. 205-490-6842

The Joint Chiropractic Mountain Brook, 2800 Cahaba Village Plaza, Suite 270, next to Whole Foods, is celebrating its first anniversary. The clinic focuses on family chiropractic and spine health. 205-656-0090

Club Champion, 2737 U.S. 280, recently celebrated its second anniversary at its Mountain Brook Plaza location. The company is a golf club fitter, builder and retailer that offers master fitters and more than 35,000 head and shaft combinations. 888-340-7820

Tonya Jones SalonSpa, 2410 Fairway Drive in English Village, a full-service Aveda Lifestyle Salon and Spa, is celebrating its 12th anniversary. 205-870-4247

Davenport’s Pizza Palace, 2837 Cahaba Road in Mountain Brook Village, celebrated its 57th anniversary in 2021. 205-879-8603

Henhouse Antiques, 900 Cahaba Road, is celebrating its 24th anniversary. Founded by Barbara Ashford and Judy Hill in November 1997, the shop is now operated primarily by their daughters, Laura Ashford Gessert and Libby Hill McGowan. 205-918-0505

Closings

The Dandé Lion, 2416 Canterbury Road in Mountain Brook Village, is closing after 52 years. The furniture and home decor retailer was opened at another location in Mountain Brook Village in 1969 by founder Joan Long. The founder’s daughter, Joann Long, has operated the store since about 1989. The Dandé Lion will remain open through December. 205-879-0691, @thedandelionantiques on Facebook