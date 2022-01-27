Business Happenings - February 2022

Now Open

ChopNFresh Salads, previously known as Chop Chop Salads, recently opened at 291 Rele St. in the Lane Parke development next door to Post Office Pies. The eatery uses fresh, high-quality ingredients, many purchased from local farmers, and all of its dressings are made in-house from scratch, according to a news release from Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors. The menu is organized by greens, grains and seasonal features. 205-438-6655

Raquel Ervin has reopened her café — formerly called Eat at Panoptic — as SLIDE, 1819 Crestwood Blvd., Irondale, according to bhamnow.com. The eatery offers sliders, salads, sides and beverages, including the house lemonade. Ervin also operates a food truck and catering company. 205-202-3253

Coming Soon

Real and Rosemary plans to open a new location at 75 Church St. in Crestline Village — the former site of Ollie Irene — by spring 2022. The fast-casual eatery will offer dine-in, a full-service bar, takeout, online ordering and catering. Co-owners Jennifer and Nate Carlson opened the first Real and Rosemary in 2016 in downtown Homewood, followed by a second location in 2020 at The Summit.

Watts Realty, 1527 Third Ave. S., Suite 102, will develop a 5.71-acre property at 4687 Appaloosa Drive in Irondale as an incubator for small businesses with warehouse and office space, according to Birmingham Business Journal. The property, consisting of soccer fields previously owned by the Jefferson County Board of Education, was purchased in October by McCurry Holdings for $495,000, the BBJ reports. 205-251-1267

New Ownership

Local investors recently purchased a shopping center at 5405 Beacon Drive in Irondale from a limited partnership in Delaware for $5.7 million, according to a Jan. 6 report by Birmingham Business Journal. The facility is formerly known as The Station at Grants Mill.

News and Accomplishments

Construction of Phase 2 of the retail and commercial center at Lane Parke should be completed by this fall, according to Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors. Developer John Evans said Phase 2, which measures about 50,000 square feet, is a $24 million project. The completion of Phase 2 will finish the entire 27-acre Lane Parke project, which also includes The Grand Bohemian luxury hotel, 276 apartments and Phase 1 of the retail center. 205-453-8620

The winter edition of Birmingham Restaurant Week — postponed from January due to the COVID-19 pandemic — will now be Feb. 17-26. The participating eateries in Mountain Brook will include Sol y Luna in Lane Parke, Vino in English Village, Watkins Branch Bourbon & Brasserie in Mountain Brook Village and The Gardens Cafe by Kathy G. at Birmingham Botanical Gardens. The Wineology event will be Feb. 22 at The Fennec and Magic City Mixology on March 1 at Events at Haven.

Personnel Moves

Dr. Selwyn Vickers assumed the role of CEO of the UAB Health System and CEO of the UAB/Ascension St. Vincent’s Alliance on Jan. 1, while also continuing to serve as dean of the UAB Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine. Following the recent retirement of former CEO Will Ferniany, UAB Health System strategically chose to adopt the CEO/dean model that several academic medical centers have implemented, including Emory University School of Medicine, Vanderbilt University and Johns Hopkins Medicine. The UAB Health System includes numerous locations such as UAB Plastic Surgery of Mountain Brook at 2850 Cahaba Road.

Anniversaries

Total Fitness Consultants, owned by trainer David Thomas, marked the first anniversary of the opening of its second location at 2833 Culver Road in Mountain Brook Village in January. There is also a location at 204 Country Club Park in Crestline Village. 205-871-7744

Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery, 3000 Cahaba Village Plaza, Suite 120, is celebrating the second anniversary of the opening of its Cahaba Village location near American Family Care. 205-573-6115

Closings

Ollie Irene, 75 Church St. in Crestline Village, has closed.

Macy’s announced it will close the Macy's Brookwood Village store. A clearance sale began in January and was scheduled to run for about eight to 12 weeks. Macy’s will continue to operate at Macy’s Riverchase Galleria.