Business Happenings: July 2021

Now Open

Mountain Brook entrepreneur Cella Jones, a 22-year-old Mountain Brook High School graduate and a full-time nanny, recently started her own company, Nannies In Your Neighborhood LLC, which matches Over the Mountain nannies and families. 205-482-8847

Fabletics, an athletic leisure retailer based in California, recently opened its new store at 200 Summit Blvd, Suite 110 at The Summit, according to AL.com. The store measures about 1,400 square feet and is located near Anthropologie. 205-238-7616

Coming Soon

Compton Ace Hardware, owned by Don Compton, recently signed a lease to open at 4500 Montevallo Road at The Shops on Montevallo by the end of 2021, according to a news release from Continental Realty Corporation. The store will be about 11,000 square feet. This will be Compton’s ninth Ace Hardware store in the Birmingham area.

Pool Scouts, a swimming pool cleaning and maintenance service based in Virginia, is seeking to open new locations in the Birmingham area and is looking at Mountain Brook, Vestavia Hills, Hoover and Birmingham, according to a Birmingham Business Journal. 844-775-2742

New Ownership

Village Dermatology, 2900 Cahaba Road, has been acquired by Forefront Dermatology, a Wisconsin company, according to the Birmingham Business Journal. Village Dermatology has four locations in the Birmingham area. 205-877-9773

Relocations and Renovations

Marketing agency Luckie is moving its Birmingham office to the Denham Building, 1143 First Ave. S. Its office has been off U.S. 280 across from The Brookwood Village. 833-4-LUCKIE

News and Accomplishments

Perfect Shine AL, a pressure washing company servicing Jefferson County, is now offering roof cleaning services in addition to its soft wash and all-exterior house washing services. 205-527-3989

Bayer Properties recently announced it will install a new shopping platform for The Summit, 214 Summit Blvd., Suite 150, from technology firm Adeptmind. The platform allows customers to browse available inventory at a retail center prior to visiting and to make their purchases either in-store or via curbside pickup if available. 205-967-0111

Suite Dreams, 2409 Montevallo Road, is expanding on its offered items to include children's clothes and home decor. 205-414-1922

Sol Y Luna, 100 Lane Parke, is now offering lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. 205-407-4797

The following businesses have joined the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce, 101 Hoyt Lane, since mid-March, according to the chamber: Moore Tech Solutions Inc., homeRN, Biomat Grifols, Magic City Harvest, Stone Building LLC, The Holistic Caregiver, ISHI? LUXE and Christen Crosby of Ray & Poynor Properties. 205-871-3779

Phillip Stutts — a marketer, political consultant and Mountain Brook native — recently published his second book, “The Undefeated Marketing System,” and has made numerous national media appearances. Stutts graduated from Mountain Brook High School in 1992.

The Mountain Brook City Council recently voted to authorize the city’s participation in Alabama’s sales tax holiday on July 16-18. The city shall exempt certain school supplies, computers, clothing and other items from municipal sales or use tax. 205-802-3800

Daniel Foundation of Alabama, 510 Office Park Drive, is one of the sponsors of Driving HOPE (Health, Outreach, Prevention and Education), a new mobile cancer screening and education unit that Montgomery Cancer Center is bringing online soon in central Alabama. 205-874-3523

Led by President and CEO Rance Sanders, a long-time Mountain Brook resident, The Sanders Trust, 1000 Urban Center Drive, recently announced that construction was complete on a 50-bed, $28.5 million inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Fort Smith, Arkansas, that the company developed, according to Birmingham Business Journal. 205-298-0809

Bryant Bank, 2700 Cahaba Village Place, recently provided $881,000 in financing for Coosa Investments LLC to purchase the Fitzgerald Apartments at 1110 19th St. S. in Birmingham, according to a report from Birmingham Business Journal. 205-968-3343

Personnel Moves

TherapySouth Crestline, 205 Country Club Park, is pleased to welcome physical therapist Stephen Owenby, PT, DPT, to its staff. 205-871-0777

LAH Real Estate, 2850 Cahaba Road, Suite 200, is pleased to welcome Virginia Smith as its commercial office coordinator, and T.J. Kiser as accounting director. Additionally, it is celebrating its 29th anniversary. 205-870-8580

Vulcan Park & Museum, 1701 Valley View Drive, recently announced that Jennifer Chandler is the nonprofit’s new director of development. Chandler joins Vulcan from Lakeshore Foundation, where she spent the 10 years in development and special events. 205-933-1409

YMCA of Greater Birmingham welcomes Jude Dooley as its new chief operating officer. Dooley is a 20-year veteran of the Y and comes from the YMCA of Metro Atlanta, where he served as group vice president. He will oversee eight YMCA membership branches, including the Mountain Brook YMCA, 2401 20th Place S. 205-324-4563

Anniversaries

Davenport's Pizza Palace, 2837 Cahaba Road, recently ce lebrated its 57th anniversary. 205-879-8603

Owners Amanda and Matt Leach and Crestline Pharmacy, 60 Church St., are celebrating their first anniversary as pharmacy owners. 205-871-0317, Facebook @CrestlinePharmacy

Ignite Cycle — the boutique cycling studio that plans to open its second Birmingham-area location at Lane Parke Phase 2 in 2022 — recently celebrated the second anniversary of its original location at 224 29th St. S. at Pepper Place in Lakeview. 205-639-6908

The Blueroot Company, 2822A Petticoat Lane, is celebrating the first anniversary of the opening of its pick-up window. The eatery offers fresh, healthy food, including salad and green bowls, specially toasts, breakfast bowls, snacks and baked sweet potatoes. 205-224-9000

Vulcan Park & Museum, 1701 Valley View Drive, recently celebrated the birthday of Vulcan, the world’s largest cast-iron statue, with Vulcan’s 117th Birthday Bash at the park. UAB Callahan Eye Hospital was the presenting sponsor. 205-933-1409

Dr. Daniel E. Rousso, a triple board-certified plastic surgeon, is celebrating the 21st anniversary of his clinic, Rousso Facial Plastic Surgery Clinic, 2700 U.S. 280, Suite 300. 205-930-9595

Oak Street Garden Shop, 115 Oak St., is celebrating its 31st anniversary. 205-870-7542